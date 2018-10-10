WWE

WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you can talk about it here on With Spandex! But first, let’s look at what’s coming up tonight on 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network.

For the cruiserweights:

At WWE Super Show-Down, Buddy Murphy finally achieved his goal in front of his hometown crowd – claiming the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and ending The Age of Alexander. What’s in store for the Cruiserweight division as a new champion reigns supreme?

At Full Sail University:

For the first time ever, the NXT North American Title will be defended in a Triple Threat Match, as Ricochet, Adam Cole and Pete Dunne slug it out for the championship. Also, Keith Lee rumbles with Kona Reeves, plus much more.

And on the Mae Young Classic:

After an unforgettable start to the Second Round last week, eight more women will compete to advance to the Quarterfinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Who will get one step closer to making history at WWE Evolution?

Our five-point preview:

1) Lio Rush has an open challenge going on and I hope Bobby Lashley gets fed up with him on Raw at some point and answers it.

2) Will Keith Lee find his limit fighting Kona Reeves tonight? Will I find a million dollars walking down the street today?

3) Velveteen Dream will respond to Tommaso Ciampa on NXT, keeping these two on the path to a killer future TakeOver match and/or becoming the greatest odd couple tag team of all time.

4) WWE’s preview for Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn mentions that Yim’s hand could still be damaged from her match with Allysin Kay, an interesting development that could sort of “protect” the recent NXT signee while helping Kaitlyn’s comeback story continue.

5) The hype is real for Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis, two very different, seasoned wrestlers who have largely wrestled on opposite sides of the world so far. The combination of their clashing personas, familiarity with each other’s styles of wrestling (Shirai cites Rey Mysterio as a big influence and briefly wrestled for Toryumon; Zeuxis showed up in Ice Ribbon and Sendai Girls back in the day and isn’t afraid to get hard-hitting), and higher stakes of the MYC’s second round all point toward a cool match.

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what should be a fun three hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.