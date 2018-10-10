WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you can talk about it here on With Spandex! But first, let’s look at what’s coming up tonight on 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network.
For the cruiserweights:
At WWE Super Show-Down, Buddy Murphy finally achieved his goal in front of his hometown crowd – claiming the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and ending The Age of Alexander. What’s in store for the Cruiserweight division as a new champion reigns supreme?
At Full Sail University:
For the first time ever, the NXT North American Title will be defended in a Triple Threat Match, as Ricochet, Adam Cole and Pete Dunne slug it out for the championship. Also, Keith Lee rumbles with Kona Reeves, plus much more.
And on the Mae Young Classic:
After an unforgettable start to the Second Round last week, eight more women will compete to advance to the Quarterfinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Who will get one step closer to making history at WWE Evolution?
Our five-point preview:
1) Lio Rush has an open challenge going on and I hope Bobby Lashley gets fed up with him on Raw at some point and answers it.
2) Will Keith Lee find his limit fighting Kona Reeves tonight? Will I find a million dollars walking down the street today?
3) Velveteen Dream will respond to Tommaso Ciampa on NXT, keeping these two on the path to a killer future TakeOver match and/or becoming the greatest odd couple tag team of all time.
4) WWE’s preview for Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn mentions that Yim’s hand could still be damaged from her match with Allysin Kay, an interesting development that could sort of “protect” the recent NXT signee while helping Kaitlyn’s comeback story continue.
5) The hype is real for Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis, two very different, seasoned wrestlers who have largely wrestled on opposite sides of the world so far. The combination of their clashing personas, familiarity with each other’s styles of wrestling (Shirai cites Rey Mysterio as a big influence and briefly wrestled for Toryumon; Zeuxis showed up in Ice Ribbon and Sendai Girls back in the day and isn’t afraid to get hard-hitting), and higher stakes of the MYC’s second round all point toward a cool match.
If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what should be a fun three hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.
They don’t know how to book non-native English speakers. Asuka’s Japanese. She’s a female too, and the main roster too often fails females.
Ok, since this 15 network break appears pretty standard now, I vote we have a round table discussion about topics of the week.
@North99 That would be a GREAT touch for the Mixed Matches.
Saving them for the finals, along with Demon Balor/Bayley
Topic 1: where are my Demon Balor wacky waving tube men?
I’m already dreading the Sophie’s Choice WWE has put me in for next Wednesday….Gulak vs Tozawa! How do I pick one?
Thanks @SuperCalofragilisticexpialidocious , but Tozawa always looks so pitiful when he loses. It makes my heart hurt.
@Endy_Mion , I like the idea of a TBK/Tozawa Tag Team.
tough choice for me too. If Gulak does a powerpoint I’ll pick him. Doesn’t really matter though, just a setup for TBK to come and interfere. To set up the team of Tozawa and TBK where they forget how awkward it was when Kendrick was teaching him lessons and stealing passports
Ill pick for u, Gulak
Normally I hate the whole “wrestler is undefeated for so long and then as soon as they lose once they lose a lot” thing, like with Asuka. However, I think they really sold the wear, mental and physical, the Murphy match put him through. The frustration. It helped that Nese wrestled his ass off and was smart too.
World’s biggest “…” right here.
Damn, Nese has been hanging with Ced pretty well for sure.
@SuperCalofragilisticexpialidocious interesting, cause he’s friends with Buddy Murphy
Damn son, is Nese #1 contender now
This is a good match.
Ha, Alexander with that top rope “Tranquilo” pose.
yeah Ced’s going heel soon
Ali is going to reason with him and then Ced is going to push him away and then they’re going to have to bring his old buddy Goldust back down to 205 to bring him to the light side but secretly train him how to be a dope heel
Heart’s gone cold
Alexander fell hard.
Going from being champion to losing to Tony Neese is a damn hard fall indeed.
Cedric, busting out those Luke Harper eyes. Now that’d be a fun team.
DAMN!
I read in the thread Mike and Maria made an appearance tonight. Did Maria keep up synergy with her instagram page and do a butt-related/twerking distraction a’la Naomi?
It was more of an “I know I’m hot. Ogle me while my husband snipes you from the crowd” frumpy, though.
What, is 205 live in Abu Dhabi again?
sadly, no. She was covered up, almost frumpy. I was a little disappointed.
Tony Nese always makes me think of ripped teenage Milhouse from that Simpsons episode where Professor Frink shows Bart and Lisa the future.
dead
mood swings and all
“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Count Von Count, und I am the advocate of Tony Nese. Ah ha ha ha ha!” *Thunder booms*
I’m glad Murphy got the belt, he certainly earned it, but I would’ve loved to see a Gulak run with the title first.
@Mr. Bliss oh shit, I didn’t know that. I thought he was a superman, big dog, enforcer of the shield. Never heard of Roman as the Juggernaut before.
oh, @Endy_Mion , I thought you were referencing the fact that they used to push Roman with that same nickname.
At some point a Juggernaut is going to gain so much momentum that even WWE’s nebulous concept of what momentum entails will have to recognize.
bahaha, well played, Endy
I guess you can only keep a guy whose nickname is “The Juggernaut” away from the title for so long
Nah, Murphy still playing the heel.
@bliss I meant Murphy
I also really wanted Gulak to get a win. He pulled out all the stops and even fought without his posse and was so damn close. He is like the 205 version of Joe : (
Gulak? A face? I have seen nothing to make me think he is.
right, also is he face now, i hope Cedric goes heel
Why does Tony Nese have such terrible hair?
because he only focusses on his abs, who has tine for hair
Too sentimental? Lost his killer instinct? The Brian Kendrick won a match in under 10 seconds in his return match back.
I missed the first 30, did Murphy get a coronation yet?
Buddy’s supposedly “still in Melbourne.” The champ is calling the shots.
You know 205 Live only opens with LHP matches. Lio Rush took on Dorado and then Mike and Maria Kanellis came out and Mike beat the dogpoop out of Dorado. Yes, they still have their amazing entrance music.
also missed the first 30
Who’s triple threat is gonna be better: King Of Pro Wrestling’s, or NXT’s?
Nice to see a believable distraction finish for once with Maria involved.
Nice to see anything with Maria involved
How much does Kurt Hawkins weigh?
DO NOT HAVE PRECIOUS MUSTAFA SHARPEN THAT KNIFE I SWEAR TO GOD
Oh cool, Mike and Maria are back.
(Mike) Kanellis looks a discount Aleister Black
+1 Discount or not, I want my money back.
I love watching Lio getting beat up.
I’m skipping 205 since I haven’t watched OutBackLash yet, but will be back for NXT/MIA EFFING YIM
ZEUXIS just looks like one of the worst possible starting trays you could get in scrabble
this joke would’ve worked so much better in round 1 when it was “IO VS XIA” but we didn’t have a thread then.
Size is the best word there.
Suez is a proper noun, otherwise it wouldn’t be so bad.
+1
Can hardly wait for the Kona Reeves Era!
I keep thinking about how splendid Stroud’s “Dirt Mall Four Horsemen” idea is. Kona could be a friggin’ star!
You’re a lying liar