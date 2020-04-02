WWE NXT Results 4/1/20

No joke – here are your quick and editorial-free results the April 1, 2020, edition of WWE NXT . The last episode of NXT before WrestleMania included a women’s gauntlet match, a triple threat for the North American Championship, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT review.

1. Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish with a Dream Valley Driver.

– After the match, Dream cut a promo on Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era.

– Malcolm Bivens cut a promo introducing the Bivens Enterprises tag team, Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh.

2. Dexter Lumis defeated Jake Atlas by submission. This was Atlas’s NXT TV debut.

– A vignette for Killer Kross played.

– Highlights from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s brawl in the Performance Center were shown.

3. Dakota Kai won a six-woman gauntlet match to determine the final entrant in next week’s ladder match to determine the post-WrestleMania contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Shotzi Blackheart entered the match first and eliminated Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Kayden Carter. Kai, accompanied by Raquel Gonzalez, entered last and eliminated Blackheart with the Go To Kick.

– A recap of the feud between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley played.

4. Kushida submitted Joaquin Wilde with an armbar. Kushida and Wilde shook hands after the match.

– A recap of the Gargano-Ciampa feud played.

– As he was being interviewed outside of Full Sail, Wilde was kidnapped by masked men like Raul Mendoza was a few weeks ago.

5. NXT North American Championship match: Keith Lee (c) defeated Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest, pinning Dijakovic with the Big Bang Catastrophe.