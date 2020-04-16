Here are your quick and editorial-free results the April 15, 2020, edition of WWE NXT.

Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT column.

WWE NXT results:



1. Finn Bálor defeated Fabian Aichner. Bálor fought off interference from Marcel Barthel during the match and won by pinning Aichner with the 1916.

– In a video package, Charlotte Flair talked about her career and her current NXT Women’s Championship reign. She said she wants Mia Yim to be her first challenger.

2. Xia Li defeated Aliyah.

3. NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament match: Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott with his senton from the top rope. After the match, Tozawa said he would become Cruiserweight Championship again.

– A video package about El Hijo del Fantasma played.

4. Tegan Nox defeated Raquel Gonzalez. Dakota Kai interfered in the match, but Shotzi Blackheart fought her off. While Gonzalez was distracted by Blackheart, Nox rolled her up to win the match.

– A video about Keith Lee’s journey to becoming a wrestler and making it where he is today.

5. Dexter Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles, submitting him with the Anaconda Vice.

– Adam Cole was supposed to meet Velveteen Dream personally, but he cut a promo on Dream from his house instead. He said no one deserves a shot at the NXT Championship and that the Undisputed Era will soon have all the gold again.