Here are your quick and editorial-free results the April 15, 2020, edition of WWE NXT.
WWE NXT results:
1. Finn Bálor defeated Fabian Aichner. Bálor fought off interference from Marcel Barthel during the match and won by pinning Aichner with the 1916.
– In a video package, Charlotte Flair talked about her career and her current NXT Women’s Championship reign. She said she wants Mia Yim to be her first challenger.
2. Xia Li defeated Aliyah.
3. NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament match: Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott with his senton from the top rope. After the match, Tozawa said he would become Cruiserweight Championship again.
– A video package about El Hijo del Fantasma played.
4. Tegan Nox defeated Raquel Gonzalez. Dakota Kai interfered in the match, but Shotzi Blackheart fought her off. While Gonzalez was distracted by Blackheart, Nox rolled her up to win the match.
– A video about Keith Lee’s journey to becoming a wrestler and making it where he is today.
5. Dexter Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles, submitting him with the Anaconda Vice.
– Adam Cole was supposed to meet Velveteen Dream personally, but he cut a promo on Dream from his house instead. He said no one deserves a shot at the NXT Championship and that the Undisputed Era will soon have all the gold again.
– In the PC, Velveteen Dream cut a promo on Adam Cole, during which he called him the greatest NXT Champion of all time. Finn Balor entered and argued that he was actually the greatest NXT Champion of all time and that “ignorant comments will get you a date with the Prince.” Dream told Balor to “be a gentleman” and pick him up next Wednesday night.
– Malcom Bivens cut a promo on behalf of Indus Sher.
– Four matches were announced for next week’s episode of NXT: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher, Kushida vs. Tony Nese, Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick, and Blackheart and Nox vs. Gonzalez and Kai.
– Before the NXT Tag Team Championship match, Pete Dunne announced on the screen that he had chosen the Timothy Thatcher to be Riddle’s partner in his absence.
6. NXT Tag Team Championship match: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher defeated Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, with Thatcher getting the victory by submission. Lumis stared ominously from the shadows during this match.
– In a video message, Tommaso Ciampa told Johnny Gargano that he is the better man. Killer Kross, accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux, attacked Ciampa from behind.