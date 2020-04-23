WWE NXT Results 4/22/2020

Here are your quick, editorial-free NXT results for April 22, 2020. Tonight’s episode from WWE’s black and yellow brand included more matches from the tournament to crown an interim Cruiserweight Champion and Dexter Lumis in the main event. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT review.
WWE NXT results:
– The episode opened by addressing the “incident” revealed on the NXT Twitter account earlier today in which Finn Balor’s belongings were ransacked in the locker room. Velveteen cut a promo on Balor, his scheduled opponent for the night, who was nowhere to be found. Adam Cole entered the venue, accused Dream of trying to weasel his way into a title shot, and said he would never get one. The Undisputed Era attacked Dream from behind. Keith Lee ran in to save Dream and all the men brawled. The segment ended with Lee and Dream in the ring and the UE on the retreat.
1. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. Gonzalez pinned Blackheart after hitting a one-armed powerbomb.
– The night’s main event was announced as Lee and Dream vs. Cole and Roderick Strong.
– A video package about Drake Maverick and the cruiserweight tournament played. It began with Maverick’s emotional video response to being laid off last week.
2. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Tournament match: Jake Atlas defeated Drake Maverick after hitting his cartwheel DDT (known on the indies as the LGB-DDT.) Atlas tried to talk to Maverick after the match, but Maverick walked past him.
3. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Tournament match: Kushida defeated Tony Nese by submission with the Hoverboard Lock.
– In a backstage interview, Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher talked about their new partnership.
– From their dining table, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae cut promos about how they’ve been under-appreciated in NXT.
– A video package hyped Io Shirai challenging Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.
– A dejected Drake Maverick was interviewed on the stairs backstage about his tournament loss.
4. Mia Yim defeated Jessi Kamea. After the match, Flair entered and asked Yim if she accepted her offer of a title match. Yim said she would be honored. Flair thanked Yim for helping make her a star by facing her in her first NXT match and said she would help make Yim a star next week.
5. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Tournament match: El Hijo del Fantasmo defeated Jack Gallagher.
– Yim vs. Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship and Lee vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship were promoted for next week.
– We saw that during the commercial, the masked men who have been kidnapping people in the parking lot tried to abduct Fantasma, but he fought them off.
6. Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. As the match began, Priest attacked Lee, hurting him enough that he had to be taken to the back. Dream began to wrestle essentially a handicap match against both Undisputed Era members. Dexter Lumis appeared on the apron during the match and stared silently at Dream. Dream eventually tagged Lumis and the ref allowed Lumis to compete. The match ended after Dream pinned Cole with the Purple Rainmaker for the win.