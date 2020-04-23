WWE NXT Results 4/22/2020

Here are your quick, editorial-free NXT results for April 22, 2020. Tonight’s episode from WWE’s black and yellow brand included more matches from the tournament to crown an interim Cruiserweight Champion and Dexter Lumis in the main event. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT review.

WWE NXT results:

– The episode opened by addressing the “incident” revealed on the NXT Twitter account earlier today in which Finn Balor’s belongings were ransacked in the locker room. Velveteen cut a promo on Balor, his scheduled opponent for the night, who was nowhere to be found. Adam Cole entered the venue, accused Dream of trying to weasel his way into a title shot, and said he would never get one. The Undisputed Era attacked Dream from behind. Keith Lee ran in to save Dream and all the men brawled. The segment ended with Lee and Dream in the ring and the UE on the retreat.

1. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. Gonzalez pinned Blackheart after hitting a one-armed powerbomb.

– The night’s main event was announced as Lee and Dream vs. Cole and Roderick Strong.

– A video package about Drake Maverick and the cruiserweight tournament played. It began with Maverick’s emotional video response to being laid off last week.