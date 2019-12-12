NXT Results 12/11/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for December 11, 2019. The episode featured a Crusierweight Championship match, a triple threat match to name a new number one contender for the NXT Championship, a grudge match between Mia Yim and Dakota Kai, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

1. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Angel Garza defeated Lio Rush (c). Rush kicked out of the Wing Clipper, but Garza turned it into a reverse full nelson double-underhook submission to tap out Rush and win the Cruiserweight Championship. During the commercial break, Garza brought his real-life girlfriend into the ring and proposed to her. She said yes, obviously. You can see that here.

2. Raul Mendoza defeated Cameron Grimes with a pop-up hurricanrana following a distraction from KUSHIDA. After the match, KUSHIDA put on Grimes’ hat.

3. Travis Banks defeated Jaxson Ryker in a “Worlds Collide” preview match with his Slice of Heaven enzuigiri out of the corner. Banks was busted open during the match.

4. Dakota Kai defeated Mia Yim. Kai pinned Yim with a roll-up after slamming her face into an exposed turnbuckle. After the match, Yim and Kai brawled into the crowd and Yim put them both through a production table with a nasty looking backdrop.

5. Breezango defeated The Bollywood Boyz. Fandango pinned Samir Singh after a top rope leg drop.

6. Bianca Belair defeated Kayden Carter with the KOD.