NXT Results 12/18/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for December 18, 2019. The episode featured matches for the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships, KUSHIDA taking on Cameron Grimes, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

1. NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) defeated Finn Bálor. Bálor hit the Coup de Grace and was setting up for 1916, but was distracted by a returning Johnny Gargano. Cole was able to capitalize by hitting a low blow, and followed it with the Last Shot to win the match. Afterward, Gargano attacked Bálor with a steel chair.

2. Damian Priest defeated Killian Dain. Priest won a competitive match with a cyclone kick and The Reckoning.

– The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return in 2020, with teams to be announced on the January 1 episode of NXT.

The #DustyClassic RETURNS in 2020! 🖤💛 The teams will be announced on the New Year's Day edition of #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/VpSLwgHQxx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019

3. Cameron Grimes defeated KUSHIDA with the Cave-In.

4. Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett with a moonsault.

5. Pete Dunne defeated Travis Banks.Dunne won the match with an avalanche X-Pex, a kick to the back of the head, and the Bitter End.

– Next week’s Christmas edition of NXT will feature Roderick Strong issuing an open challenge for the North American Championship, as well as Lio Rush and Keith Lee teaming up against Damian Priest and Tony Nese.