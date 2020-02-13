NXT Results 2/12/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for February 12, 2020. The go-home show for TakeOver: Portland featured Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes, Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

1. Roderick Strong defeated Bronson Reed. Velveteen Dream’s lights and music distracted Strong during the match, but Strong was able to counter a top rope splash from Reed with a jumping knee strike to win. After the match, Velveteen Dream showed up on the video screen, showed off his airbrushed tights with Strong’s family on them from last week, and said after he’s gotten revenge on Strong, he’s fulfilling Strong’s wife’s (Marina Shafir) dreams.

– The Broserweights had a series of vignettes featuring them trying to figure out how to get to Portland with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.

2. Dakota Kai defeated Candice LeRae with a roll-up. After the match, LeRae tried to go after Kai, but Kai hit her with the ring bell. Before she could do more damage, Tegan Nox arrived and the two brawled.

3. Johnny Gargano defeated Cameron Grimes. Gargano won by submission with Gargano Escape.

– Next week will feature Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, and Chelsea Green getting a rematch with Kayden Carter during a “relaunch of the Robert Stone Brand.”

4. Number One Contender Match: Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza. Rush countered the Wing Clipper into a small package to win the match and become the new number one contender to the Cruiserweight Championship. After the match, champion Jordan Devlin confronted Rush on the stage and told him that next week, he’ll show him why you “never bet against an ace.”

– Mark Henry narrated a video package for the Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic North American Championship match at TakeOver Portland.