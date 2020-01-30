WWE NXT Results 1/29/20

1. Finn Bálor defeated Trent Seven . Bálor dropped Seven with the 1916 for the pinfall.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for January 29, 2020. The show featured the No. 1 contender for Adam Cole’s NXT title being named, the finals in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

2. Shotzi Blackheart defeated Deonna Purrazzo. Blackheart landed the senton splash for the pinfall victory over Purrazzo.

— Keith Lee came out to celebrate his North American championship victory. Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic came out to stake their claim for the belt. They brawled and that led to an immediate match.

3. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest. Dijakovic pinned Priest after hitting the Feast Your Eyes.

— Tommaso Ciampa said backstage that at NXT TakeOver: Portland he’s bringing Goldie back home, and tonight, Daddy’s going to make sure of it. After a commercial break, the camera found Undisputed Era (sans Adam Cole) laid out in a hallway. Ciampa walked from behind a wall with a pipe. He then brought a table to the ring and called out Cole. Cole came to the entrance ramp and exchanged words with Ciampa before William Regal brought out the contract for the NXT title match. Cole brought the contract to the ring and laid out Ciampa. Ciampa then reversed a title shot to the head attempt and powerbombed Cole through the table before signing the contract.

4. Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai. Nox defeated Kai after hitting her with a knee brace and landing the Shiniest Wizard.

5. Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green. Carter rolled Green up for the win.

5. BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Riddle and Dunne combined in the popup into a step-up kick for the pinfall on Drake.