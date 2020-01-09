WWE NXT Results 1/8/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for January 8, 2020. The show featured a six-woman tag team match, first round matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, a fatal four-way to find a new number one contender to the North American Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

– Rhea Ripley opened the show with a promo to talk about winning the NXT Women’s Champion. She was interrupted by Toni Storm, who reminded Ripley that she’s beaten her twice. Storm vs. Ripley will happen at Worlds Collide. They were interrupted by Kay Lee Ray, and then Io Shirai, and then Io Shirai, and then Candice LeRae. This, of course, set up a six-woman tag team match.

1. Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Toni Storm defeated Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray. Shirai was setting up for a moonsault, but Belair tagged herself in. Shirai dropkicked Belair and abandoned the team, leaving Belair to take a Riptide from Rhea Rhipley.

2. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Imperium defeated Forgotten Sons with a European Bomb on Wesley Blake.

– Matt Riddle explained the origins of his team with Pete Dunne, saying they’re a good team because they don’t really know each other. He also named them the “Bro-serweights.”

"I'm a bro. You're a Bruiserweight. Dusty Cup. Let's do this." … and that's the story of how the #Broserweights were born for the 2020 #DustyClassic. @SuperKingofBros @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/KZ7Pg8H4wq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020

3. Austin Theory defeated Joaquin Wilde by pinfall after a jumping TKO.

4. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Undisputed Era defeated Gallus. Adam Cole interfered, allowing Undisputed Era to hit the High-Low on Wolfgang and win the match.

– Johnny Gargano called out Finn Bálor. Bálor responded, calling him “Johnny Promo” because that’s all he’s cleared to do. Bálor said he’d take out Gargano at next month’s NXT TakeOver: Portland, if Gargano makes it there.

– KUSHIDA’s partner for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was revealed as Alex Shelley. They’ll team against NXT UK’s Grizzled Young Vets on next week’s show.