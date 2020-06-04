WWE NXT Results 6/3/20

2. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano defeated Mia Yim and Keith Lee. LeRae pinned Yim with a roll-up after Gargano stabbed Lee in the eye with his car keys. Gargano stood over Lee’s title after the match.

– It was announced over the loudspeaker that William Regal was turning this brawl into a mixed tag team match.

1. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ended in a double count-out. The women continued to fight after the match ended. Other members of the women’s roster tried to pull them apart, then a group of referees. Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee entered to support their significant others and the couples had a standoff.

-Here are your quick, editorial-free NXT results for June 3, 2020. The go-home show for NXT TakeOver: In Your House feature Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Drake Maverick fighting for his job in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament final, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT review.

– A video package about the upcoming Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross match included a promo by Ciampa.

– In a backstage interview, Dexter Lumis was asked who he thinks will win this weekend’s NXT Championship mask. He remained silent, left the scene, returned with an easel, and started to draw.

– In an interview earlier in the day, Drave Maverick said he felt no pressure about his upcoming match.

– A video package about the Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream’s title match included Cole hanging out with the rest of the UE at a restaurant, Dream seeing a motivational vision of Prince, and analysis from Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg, and Drew McIntyre.

– Dexter Lumis’s drawing was of himself driving a car with the UE tied up in the back.

3. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Tony Nese with a sunset flip counter to a sunset driver. Jack Gallagher attempted to distract Scott during the match, but it didn’t achieve anything. Nese and Gallagher swore revenge on Scott after the match.

4. Breezango defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to earn a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship. Tyler Breeze hit Fish with the Beauty Shot and Fandango put him away with the Last Dance. Imperium entered the venue after the match and Malcolm Bivens and Indus Sher entered after them. All three teams stared each other down until the commercial break.

– Backstage last week, Robert Stone and Chelsea Green cut a promo about the Robert Stone Brand. Green said after her win with Charlotte Flair, she’s the hottest she’s ever been – then fired Stone.

5. Santana Garret defeated Aliyah, who was supported by Robert Stone during the match.

– There was a video package about the upcoming NXT Women’s Championship triple threat with a similar format to the one for the In Your House NXT Championship match.

6. Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed with the Cave In. Karrion Kross appeared in the ring after the match, hit the Doomsday Saito on Reed, and cut a promo on Ciampa.

– A six-woman tag team match was announced for In Your House: Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.

7. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament final: El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Drake Maverick, pinning him after hitting Thrill of the Hunt to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. As Maverick was making what looked like it would be his final WWE exit, Triple H entered and offered him a new NXT contract, which Maverick tearfully signed.