WWE NXT Results 3/11/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for March 11, 2020. The show featured qualifying matches for the number one contender ladder match at TakeOver Tampa Bay, an unscheduled appearance from Charlotte Flair, two title matches, and more.

– The show was aired from the WWE Performance Center instead of Full Sail University because of Full Sail’s Hall of Fame Week.

1. North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) defeated Cameron Grimes. Lee won after a Pounce followed by the Big Bang Catastrophe. After the match, Damian Priest attacked Lee from behind with a baton. Dominik Dijakovic made the save and tried to help up Lee, but Lee thought Dijakovic was the one who attacked him and Spirit Bombed him.

2. Ladder Match Qualifier: Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai. Raquel Gonzalez interfered but was caught, causing a distraction that allowed Kai to roll up Yim for a pin. The referee didn’t turn around in time, however, and Yim was able to escape and hit a Codebreaker to win the match.

3. KUSHIDA defeated Raul Mendoza by submission with an arm bar off the top rope.

– Rhea Ripley cut a promo about how she’ll win the NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania and was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Ripley attacked her, but Flair won the fight and put Ripley into a figure-four around the ring post.

– In the parking lot, Raul Mendoza was kidnapped by people in luchador masks.