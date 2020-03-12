WWE NXT Results 3/11/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for March 11, 2020. The show featured qualifying matches for the number one contender ladder match at TakeOver Tampa Bay, an unscheduled appearance from Charlotte Flair, two title matches, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.
NXT Results:
– The show was aired from the WWE Performance Center instead of Full Sail University because of Full Sail’s Hall of Fame Week.
1. North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) defeated Cameron Grimes. Lee won after a Pounce followed by the Big Bang Catastrophe. After the match, Damian Priest attacked Lee from behind with a baton. Dominik Dijakovic made the save and tried to help up Lee, but Lee thought Dijakovic was the one who attacked him and Spirit Bombed him.
2. Ladder Match Qualifier: Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai. Raquel Gonzalez interfered but was caught, causing a distraction that allowed Kai to roll up Yim for a pin. The referee didn’t turn around in time, however, and Yim was able to escape and hit a Codebreaker to win the match.
3. KUSHIDA defeated Raul Mendoza by submission with an arm bar off the top rope.
– Rhea Ripley cut a promo about how she’ll win the NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania and was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Ripley attacked her, but Flair won the fight and put Ripley into a figure-four around the ring post.
– In the parking lot, Raul Mendoza was kidnapped by people in luchador masks.
4. Ladder Match Qualifier: Tegan Nox defeated Deonna Purrazzo. Nox won with the Shiniest Wizard to move on to the ladder match at TakeOver Tampa Bay, which currently includes Mia Yim and Chelsea Green.
5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The BroserWeights (c) defeated The Undisputed Era. Riddle and Dunne withstood interference from the Grizzled Young Veterans and put O’Reilly away with a Bro 2 Sleep and enzuigiri combination.
– Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring to demand answers from Johnny Gargano. Gargano answered on the video screen from another area at the Performance Center, so Ciampa hunted him down and the two had a backstage brawl. This culminated with Gargano throwing Ciampa through a window, the two attacking each other with workout equipment, a multi-person brawl that spilled back into the arena, and Gargano putting Ciampa in Gargano Escape on the balcony over the announce table. Ciampa ended the night with an Air Raid Crash to Gargano off the balcony and through the table.
