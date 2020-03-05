WWE NXT Results 3/4/20

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE NXT results for March 4, 2020. This week’s episode included two steel cage matches, one between Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream and the other between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT review.

1. Steel Cage Match: Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox by escaping the cage through the door after Raquel Gonzalez’s interference prevented Nox from escaping over the top.

– Finn Balor cut a pre-recorded promo on Walter, comparing their feud to a game of chess.

– A video package played showing NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley visiting Raymond James Stadium, where WrestleMania 36 will take place, and talking about her match with Charlotte Flair.

2. Chelsea Green (with Robert Stone) defeated Shotzi Blackheart, pinning her after an Unprettier.

– Cameron Grimes interrupted a promo by Keith Lee to cut his own promo about their match for the NXT North American Championship next week. Lee pounced Grimes.

– A WWE YouTube video played setting up a match between Austin Theory and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott for later in the show.

3. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. O’Reilly pinned Lorcan after the High/Low.

– After the match, O’Reilly and Fish cut a promo about getting the tag titles back from the BroserWeights. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle started to respond but were attacked from behind by the Grizzled Young Veterans. Zack Gibson also cut a promo about wanting the tag titles.

4. Austin Theory defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott with the Unproven Cutter.