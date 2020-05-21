WWE NXT Results 5/20/20

– The episode opened with an “In memory of Shad Gaspard ” graphic.

WWE NXT results for May 20, 2020. The show featured Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai and more Interim Cruiserweight Champion Tournament action.

1. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) quickly defeated a jobber by submission with the Kross Jacket.

– Tommaso Ciampa entered after the match and introduced himself to Kross. He cut a promo about how they are both special and they will have a match at the June 7th TakeOver.

– A video package recapped the cruiserweight tournament so far.

2. Interim Cruiserweight Champion Tournament match: El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Akira Tozawa, pinning him with Thrill of the Hunt. Fantasma is now the winner of Group B and will compete in the tournament final.

– Timothy Thatcher challenged Matt Riddle to a match that can only be won by knockout or submission.

– Shotzi Blackheart talked about her tank, punk rock past, and ballsy attitude. She cut a promo on the NXT women’s division while crushing cars in a tank.

3. Mia Yim defeated Santana Garrett.

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae entered and sarcastically congratulated Yim, then mocked her about her loss to Charlotte Flair. They said LeRae would have defeated Flair if she was given that opportunity, and they would show Yim what happens in their NXT when someone gets an opportunity they don’t deserve. Keith Lee saved Yim from the subsequent attack and the pair faced off against Gargano and LeRae.

– Cameron Grimes cut a promo about his defeat of Finn Balor.

– Drake Maverick cut a promo about the cruiserweight tournament.

4. Roderick Strong defeated Dexter Lumis by roll-up. After the match, Lumis locked the kata gatame on Strong and the other Undisputed Era members tried to save their friend. Velveteen Dream saved Lumis from the UE attack.

– During the commercial break, Hijo del Fantasma and Akira Tozawa had a friendly post-match chat. When Fantasma got in his car to leave, masked men drove up and beat up Tozawa. They drove away when confronted by Fantasma.

5. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Ever-rise by submission.

– Keith Lee cut a promo on Johnny Gargano.

– Matt Riddle accepted Thatcher’s challenge and named their match’s location: “the cage.”

6. Interim Cruiserweight Champion Tournament match: Drake Maverick defeated Kushida with a roll-up. Jake Atlas supported Maverick from outside the barricade.

– Byron Saxton entered to deliver a message from William Regal: because Maverick, Atlas, and Kushida are all 2-1 with the same head-to-head record, they will wrestle a triple threat match next week to determine who will face El Hijo del Fantasma in the tournament final.

– Atlas vs. Kushida vs. Maverick and Riddle vs. Thatcher were announced for next week’s episode of NXT.

– Damian Priest cut a promo on Finn Balor.

– Ciampa vs. Kross was officially announced for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai ended in a no-contest when Charlotte Flair attacked the competitors. Flair posed with her title to end the show.