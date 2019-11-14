WWE NXT Results 11/13/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for November 13, 2019. The show featured a Cruiserweight Championship match, a Women’s Ladder Match and more. Make sure you’re tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

WWE NXT Results:

— Malcolm Bivens was seen in the crowd.

1. Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza to retain the Cruiserweight Championship. Rush pinned Garza after a frog splash and the ref counted three, but Garza’s foot was on the rope.



— A camera found Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley outside, both down after being attacked, but we don’t know by who.

2. Xia Li defeated Aliyah by pinfall after a roundhouse kick.

— Finn Bálor cut a promo mocking Johnny Gargano, and then changed the subject to Matt Riddle, only to be interrupted by an attack from Matt Riddle. Riddle chased Bálor out of the ring, only to be surrounded by the Undisputed Era. Riddle’s War Games teammates showed up to have his back. Keith Lee challenged Adam Cole to a match, but Roderick Strong accepted instead.

3. Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong. Lee pinned Strong after a Supernova.

— The Undisputed Era attacked after the match, and Dominic Dijakovic made the save, earning the fourth spot on Tommaso Ciampa’s WarGames team.