WWE NXT Results 11/20/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for November 20, 2019. The show featured appearances from Raw and Smackdown to continue the hard sell for Survivor Series, as well as a ladder match for the advantage in the men’s War Games match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

– Becky Lynch opened the show, responding to Triple H’s invitation. She insulted Bayley and called out Shayna Baszler, but Rhea Ripley answered instead.

1. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley ended in a no contest when Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir attacked both women. Lynch and Ripley teamed up to run them off.

– Kona Reeves came to the ring to wrestle Matt Riddle, but was attacked by Ricochet, who then took his spot in the match.

2. Matt Riddle defeated Ricochet. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura showed up and got on the apron, causing a distraction that allowed Riddle roll up Ricochet and pin him. After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura attacked both men. Nakamura tried to hit Riddle with a Kinshasa, but Roderick Strong intercepted it with a knee of his own. Riddle knocked down Strong, and Finn Bálor ran in to attack Riddle.

3. Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) defeated The Revival with the High-Low on Scott Dawson.

4. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai with a Gory Bomb. After the match, Carmella caused a distraction by moonwalking on the apron, allowing Smackdown’s women’s division to attack everyone. This turned into a giant Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT women’s brawl, culminating in Nikki Cross and a trash can lid standing tall.