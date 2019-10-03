NXT Results 10/2/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT on USA Network results for October 2, 2019. The first full live show featured three championship matches, Johnny Gargano’s NXT on USA Network debut and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

NXT Results:

1. NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) defeated Matt Riddle. Cole pinned Riddle after hitting the Last Shot.

— After the match, Finn Bálor’s music hit. He hit the ring and said he was returning to NXT.



— Velveteen Dream cut a promo on Roderick Strong.

— NXT announced that next week Lio Rush will challenge Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight title.

2. Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim. Shirai pinned Yim after landing a moonsault.

— A promo played hyping Tegan Nox’s recovery from her knee injury.

3. Johnny Gargano defeated Shane Thorne. Gargano pinned Thorne after hitting a super kick.

4. NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Candice LeRae. Baszler submitted LeRae with the rear-naked choke.

— A promo played hyping Kushida’s match next week with Walter.

5. Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch. Dunne pinned Burch after connecting on Bitter End.

— The lights went out after the match and Damian Priest laid out Dunne.

6. NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) defeated Street Profits. Kyle O’Reilly earned the pin after he and Bobby Fish went high-low on Montez Ford.

— After the match, Adam Cole celebrated on the stage with the NXT Championship when Tommaso Ciampa made his return.