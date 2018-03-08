Here Are The Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For March 7, 2018

On Wednesday night, the Yellow Brand held its latest batch of television tapings, and this time they were back home at Full Sail in Winter Park, Florida. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!
This set of tapings will be the last before WrestleMania 34 weekend, and will take NXT weekly television all the way up through NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.
Results from the March 7, 2018 tapings:
Why was moustache mountain out of the tournament?
Not confirmed but apparently Bate’s injured.
WTF–Evie’s match again nobody doesn’t even get cancelled by a run-in but by a prerecorded promo? Laaaaammmmmeeeeee!
There was a run-in as well, they brawled into the arena. But if they’re setting her up longterm as the next great underdog babyface…
Shayna and Ember’s feud is suffocating the Woman’s Division. I really hoped that they would add another element to their match at Takeover.
Even when Asuka was undefeated and rolling over the entire roster they were building up a strong division beneath her, now we are only getting the title feud and nobody else is getting any shine.
MAGA – MAKE ALIYAH GREAT AGAIN
The Strong/Dunne vs Lorcan/Burch match was MOTN for me; it was super-intense, hard-hitting, and way fun. You all are in for a treat.
I was watching the announce team during the Ricochet match because it felt wayyyyy too competitive to be on NXT TV right before Takeover; they weren’t talking or interacting at all during the match, so I’m not 100% sure that it was actually for TV. The Dusty Finals may have been the go-home.