Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 results for August 18, 2018. The annual night-before-SummerSlam NXT event featured Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT title, two title changes and more. Come back for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 column.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Results:
1. NXT Tag Team Championship match: Undisputed Era (c) defeated Moustache Mountain. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly hit the high-low on Trent Seven for the pinfall. After the match, the War Riders laid out Undisputed Era as the likely next challengers for the titles.
Thancks for they’re wressel-laughes, Reg.
well that was a pretty good show. some of the kickouts were pretty extreme, and the false finishes with gargano and ciampa weren’t too believable when they had like three chekhov guns around, but I liked the ending more than most people.
Kyle o’reilly Kicked out of a top rope knee drop/burning hammer combo. Kyle o’reilly. I loved the show but that shit was stupid.