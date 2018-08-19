WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 results for August 18, 2018. The annual night-before-SummerSlam NXT event featured Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT title, two title changes and more. Come back for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 column.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Results:

1. NXT Tag Team Championship match: Undisputed Era (c) defeated Moustache Mountain. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly hit the high-low on Trent Seven for the pinfall. After the match, the War Riders laid out Undisputed Era as the likely next challengers for the titles.

