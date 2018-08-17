NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promtional Image

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 airs this Saturday, August 18, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special from the Barclays Center features a last man standing match for the NXT Championship, as well as NXT Women’s, Tag Team, and North American Championship matches. It will be followed by a seven-hour post-show on Sunday.

We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news, jokes, and more. Here’s how the card looks as of Friday.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Card:

1. Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano 2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane 3. North American Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet 4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain 5. EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

As always, we've got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches.