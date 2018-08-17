NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.17.18

WWE Promtional Image

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 airs this Saturday, August 18, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special from the Barclays Center features a last man standing match for the NXT Championship, as well as NXT Women’s, Tag Team, and North American Championship matches. It will be followed by a seven-hour post-show on Sunday.

We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news, jokes, and more. Here’s how the card looks as of Friday.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Card:

1. Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

3. North American Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain

5. EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and click here to read the corresponding column for SummerSlam 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTNXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER BROOKLYN 4predictionsWITH SPANDEX PREDICTIONSWWE NXTWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP