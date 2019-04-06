Recent WWE Signee KUSHIDA Showed Up At NXT TakeOver: New York

04.05.19 36 mins ago

WWE

Shots of recent WWE Performance Center signees in the audience is now a long and storied NXT TakeOver tradition that has included Matt Riddle, EC3, Asuka, and more. This tradition was carried on at the twenty-fourth such even, NXT TakeOver: New York, tonight at the Barclays Center.

