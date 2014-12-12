Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution results. The show was headlined by Adrian Neville vs. Sami Zayn for the NXT Championship, Sasha Banks challenging Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship and the debut of Kevin Owens.
NXT TakeOver R Evolution Results:
1. Kevin Owens defeated CJ Parker. Owens got a great reaction from the Full Sail crowd. During the match, Parker appeared to break Owens’ nose with a palm strike. Owens won after a Fisherman’s Buster on the knee and a pop-up powerbomb.
2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Dragons (c) defeated The Vaudevillains. Kalisto pinned Simon Gotch with Salida del Sol to retain the championships.
3. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger. Corbin won in 40-ish seconds with the End of Days. Bull Dempsey was in the front row to stare down Corbin.
4. Hideo Itami and Finn Bálor defeated The Ascension. Bálor wore body paint and dangly tentacles that made him look like a Licker from the ‘Resident Evil’ games. He and Itami won with stereo top rope double-stomps.
5. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Sasha Banks. Charlotte won with Natural Selection from the second rope.
6. NXT Championship Match: Sami Zayn defeated Adrian Neville (c) to become the new NXT Champion. Near the end of the match, Zayn and an opportunity to hit Neville with the belt, but refused. He hit a Helluva Kick and scored the pin, saving his career and becoming the new NXT Champ. The entire locker room cleared out to help him celebrate, and he shared an in-ring hug with longtime tag team partner and best friend Kevin Owens.
Zayn celebrated in the ring as the show started to go off the air, but as he and Owens were walking up the ramp, Owens slammed him to the ground and powerbombed him into the ring apron.
Gah, I already hate Owens and his sloppy offense. What a turncoat.
But for real, the Zayn Neville match and Sasha Charlotte were bonkers good.
no love for balor/ itami- Ascension?
And with this, wwe solidified why no amount of gimmick matches can ever replace genuinely great storytelling.
+ INFINITY
Really hope the show is posted to Hulu like Fatal Four Way did. Want to watch that main event over and over and over…
You know you can watch things again the second they finish airing on the Network, right?
Don’t have the network. I have… ways… of watching the show. I refuse to give money directly to WWE until they turn their main product around
^I agree with this policy.
Cannot find fault.
NXT is their main product… Right? I mean it’s all about you perception of reality.
@ddragon7 Yet you still watch the main product. And by watching this illegally, you aren’t supporting NXT.
If you want the main product to change, you need to support NXT.
Hulu is a good alternative and the show will be there tomorrow.
@Cortez except I’m pretty much done watching the main product. I am done watching Raw for a good long while. I support NXT plenty, watching them every week on Hulu, and watching them when they’ve given the network away for free (and to see the good matches that were on this year like Bryan/Wyatt and Family/Shield, and not giving any views to shit like Total Divas) and if I could give them money for JUST NXT, I would. Seriously, give me an NXT PPV for 30$, I’ll buy it, it’s worth it.
But buying the network isn’t the answer to that, because the last thing Vince is going to think is “people subscribed to watch NXT!” They’ll just take that as people are happy with what they are doing now as a whole. And shit like Charlotte’s bullshit Raw match, where Vince obviously can’t remember why she is here and should look strong, and the “ISN’T ROMAN REIGNS AWESOME, YOU SHOULD LOVE THIS GUY RIGHT NOW” force feeding, and Vince thinking that the “millennials” aren’t trying hard enough while also telling them not to piss anyone off and pretty much walk on egg shells… Just no. NXT or bust right now.
Maybe I’m just high off just having watched it, but that’s gotta be the best WWE event/PPV of the year, right? I can’t really think of any other contenders.
Wrestlemania would hold up if it wasn’t for how quickly things went to shit for Bryan
Wrestlemania was really great but I think I enjoyed NXT REvolution more. There were some matches in Mania that were so boring I forgot they even happened… That said, I don’t think I’ll remember Corbin v. Dillinger for a long time… haha
Wrestlemania was good, but it was 2 hours of good in a 4 hour package. Remember the Divas match? Remember the 30 minutes Undertaker took to drag his carcass out of the ring? Or the entire Undertaker match before the finish, to be honest. Those were not great. This was a great 2 hour show in a 2 hour package. My vote for best PPV of the year.
Summerslam was amazing, even more than Wrestlemania, but not THIS amazing.
One of the best PPV’s I’ve watched in years. Holy crap. NXT won the wrestling world in 2014
Its nights like this where Im not completely ashamed to be a 30 yr old wrestling fan. That was fucking awesome!
Why isn’t that what every wrestling show is like? That was incredible top to bottom
And Vince thinks nobody is going for the brass ring… Does Vince subscribe to the network? Has he heard of NXT?
When asked about that, HHH said, AND I QUOTE, “I’m sure he will.”
So probably not. Which explains a lot really.
This was one of the greatest episodes of TV I’ve seen this year.
Show of the year. Better overall than WrestleMania XXX.
So I suppose this is how wrestling marks of yonder felt when watching the earliest Clash of the Champions’ events.
hmmm, you got a point, I can finally imagine how they felt
it was a pumphandle neckbreaker not a fisherman buster
Triple H on Twitter: “Hey, can anyone help me? I’m missing a whole box of brass rings.”
+1 to Jean-Ralphio Levesque.
That reminds me; I like how almost nobody went for “Top 10” attempts tonight everyone was too busy just enjoying the show.
I was too busy watching and eating french toast to comment (plus I started a little late) but I loved it wrestling is great I’m crying how why when.
There are only two true white-meat babyfaces in WWE and they are Sami Zayn and Bailey and they are both goons and they are perfect and I love them.
I’m glad I at least got my Bayley hugging Sami Zayn moment before Kevin Owens Murder Death Killed him.
anyone who ever wants to compete with WWE should watch this show and take notes.
The Ascension sucks, but man… I don’t even care, because they’re not watering down Balor!
I was hoping they’d let him keep the face/bodypaint and elaborate entrances… I was not let down. Holeeee shit!
I can’t decide if “chivalry” or “this ref sucks!” was the better chant of the night.
Is it just me or did Alex Riley and Corey Graves have good chemistry with each other on commentating together because I some how don’t feel the need to punch them in the face when they are talking with each other?
I felt the same way. I think Riley deferred a bit more to Graves and was hesitant to play the devil’s asshole with him like he does with everyone else. Kind of like how he scales back his aggressive know-it-allism whenever he’s in a panel with Booker T.
I felt the other way. Graves kept showing him up AR all night, and it seemed like AR actually felt threatened by it, so he would keep swinging things at Corey to try to catch him off guard, but every time Corey delivered. I HATED HATED HATED Corey as a wrestler, as a commentator I’m all in!
2 1/2 hours later and I am still having feels. I’m supposed to be 32 years old. What is this how did Triple H do this to me?
Typically, I watch wrestling on my laptop, holed up in my room ashamed to let my roommate and his wife know what I’m up to.
I can proudly say that I watched this event on the big TV with zero fucks given, knowing that they’d have to respect the quality of the product.
Bravo NXT!
Just got done watching after work. I have rarely cried so much at 1 a.m. eastern. Fucking stellar show, and the best possible way to wrap an 18 month quest.
You guys I was in the building for the show and holy balls it was amazing. I’m so happy reading the comments that it wasn’t just being in the Panglossian bubble of Full Sail. I don’t think I’ve had more fun as a wrestling fan before. And I got the Owens shirt!
The WWE.com exclusive videos heavily hint at a Regal vs Owens feud. That would be awesome.
Since Regal won’t be able to wrestle, I wonder if they’ll do anything with someone taking a match against Owens in his stead. There are MANY good options there even if it won’t actually be Owens-Regal.
I’ve rewatched it a couple of times to see just how bad it was, and that reverse frankensteiner spike piledriver spot in the main event is just scary looking.
What an amazing night of wrestling. Absolutely nothing to complain about, even the commentary was pretty good. That was easily Graves’ best contribution to wrestling so far in his career.
Finn Balor is so far the rest of NXT. Is there an actual reason to keep him off Raw?
“So far above”
I don’t know, it helps that they’re trying to make him look as awesome as possible 24/7. That won’t be the case when he moves up to the main roster. A lot of his aura will be lost when he starts taking Attitude Adjustments, so I’d rather he stay down for now and have a chance to tell an actual story in NXT.
NXT booking is better.
Granted, I think Finn Bálor will be a star ANYWHERE.
The benefit of Balor in NXT is letting the other developmentals work with him and learn from his experience. Plus there’s the risk that he’ll have the same fate as every nxt call up besides Seth Rollins and get nerfed to Hell.
Or Cena will start bodypainting the second Balor gets popular.
Man how good was that?
Every match just got better and better and better.
I’m genuinely curious about any actual “worsts” in the report tomorrow.
Except for the “We want KENTA chant.” I can’t think of anything bad on the show.
The KENTA chants were boo’ed and shot down fast. Proper.
Roman Reigns was the only bad segment on the show. Upside: Full Said crowd audible booing him during the interview.
Yeah Roman Reigns was the cigarette/piss break because that’s his role in WWE.
Roman Reigns appearing maybe?
Predicted Worsts:
Corey Graves retiring just because you never want to see that happen to a guy
Roman Reigns
The tag title match (but only because it didn’t seem to hold up as much compared to the rest of the non-Corbin card; it’s a Worst only in that relative to everything else it wasn’t a Best)
I honestly wonder if Vince McMahon was watching and what he thought of the show. He clearly had no involvement in it whatsoever. The wrestlers were told to go out there and have a great match, none of this “make sure you don’t steal the show” nonsense. Man how I wish the main show was anywhere near this good. Big up HHH if this is really all his doing.
Fuck Roman Reigns. STRONG.
So will there even be a Worst in the B/W column?
Best. Show. Ever.
Probably the Reigns appearance, but that’s about it.
Wow, the hate for Roman Reigns is strong at With Spandex. The guy is only doing exactly what he is told to do. This isn’t Cena walking out after a hot segment and sucking the life out of it like he’s Rogue. I would just try to get Roman’s attention and tell him to try and tweak his character so he doesn’t end up with Die Roman Die chants, and he’s forced to join A New Day.
Roman Uso.
THIS SHOW WAS SO GREAT! Now that I’ve stated the obvious, there’s only one thing that slightly bothered me:
I usually hate squash matches but I kind of hate that Baron Corbin beat CJ Parker in 10 seconds on the last Takeover but it took Kevin Owens way more time and some blood to beat him. Granted, it made for a better match but I hate the idea that Corbin is “better” than Owens.
I also didn’t care for Ty Dillinger jobbing for Corbin.
But besides these very MINOR things, everything that happened in that ring was top notch. I particularly liked the women’s match!
Seeing something this awesome leaves me at a loss for how awful Raw is. How can two things be so different under the same umbrella?
Unpopular opinion alert: Keven Steen/Owens fights how he looks: like a janitor.
Everyone needs to catch Triple H’s and William Regal’s performances during Sami’s strecher push. [youtu.be] “I don’t have the words” as he tucks the NXT title under Sami’s lifeless arm.