Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution results. The show was headlined by Adrian Neville vs. Sami Zayn for the NXT Championship, Sasha Banks challenging Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship and the debut of Kevin Owens.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: R Evolution column.

NXT TakeOver R Evolution Results:

1. Kevin Owens defeated CJ Parker. Owens got a great reaction from the Full Sail crowd. During the match, Parker appeared to break Owens’ nose with a palm strike. Owens won after a Fisherman’s Buster on the knee and a pop-up powerbomb.

2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Dragons (c) defeated The Vaudevillains. Kalisto pinned Simon Gotch with Salida del Sol to retain the championships.

3. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger. Corbin won in 40-ish seconds with the End of Days. Bull Dempsey was in the front row to stare down Corbin.

4. Hideo Itami and Finn Bálor defeated The Ascension. Bálor wore body paint and dangly tentacles that made him look like a Licker from the ‘Resident Evil’ games. He and Itami won with stereo top rope double-stomps.

5. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Sasha Banks. Charlotte won with Natural Selection from the second rope.

6. NXT Championship Match: Sami Zayn defeated Adrian Neville (c) to become the new NXT Champion. Near the end of the match, Zayn and an opportunity to hit Neville with the belt, but refused. He hit a Helluva Kick and scored the pin, saving his career and becoming the new NXT Champ. The entire locker room cleared out to help him celebrate, and he shared an in-ring hug with longtime tag team partner and best friend Kevin Owens.

Zayn celebrated in the ring as the show started to go off the air, but as he and Owens were walking up the ramp, Owens slammed him to the ground and powerbombed him into the ring apron.