NXT TakeOver: War Games 2018 Results

11.17.18 2 hours ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: War Games 2018 results from November 17, 2018. The annual night-before-Survivor Series NXT event featured four unbelievably epic matches plus one short and sweet surprise match. Come back soon for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: War Games 2018 column.

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#WWE NXT
TAGSNXT ResultsNXT TAKEOVER WAR GAMESNXT TAKEOVER WAR GAMES 2018WWE NXTWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

