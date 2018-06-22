Complete NXT TV Taping Spoilers For June And July

YouTube

NXT held its live TV tapings for June and July at Full Sail University on Thursday night, and here’s the scoop.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

NXT Taping Results for June 21, 2018:

June 27 Episode

– Tommaso Ciampa interrupted an Aleister Black promo and threatened to take the NXT Championship. Brief editorial: YES PLEASE.

1. Kona Reeves defeated Max Humberto.

– Clips were shown of Tyler Bate and Trend Seven winning the NXT Tag Team Championship in London.

2. Candice LeRae defeated Lacey Evans.

3. The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) defeated Ricochet and NXT Tag Team Champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. This started off as Mustache Mountain vs. Local Talent, but Undisputed Era attacked. Ricochet made the save to set up a six-man tag. Cole pinned Ricochet to win that match.