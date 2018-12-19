WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 12/19/18

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

The Mosh Pit Kid will attempt to defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship for the very first time against “The White Witch” Isla Dawn. Don’t miss back-to-back episodes of NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET and 4 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa team up once more against their bitter enemies, Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher, in a Street Fight! Plus, Lio Rush returns to action!

And for NXT:

Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano move past absolution and aim for total annihilation as they combat inside the confines of a steel cage. Plus, Io Shirai & Dakota Kai go up against one-half of MMA’s Four Horsewomen, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir.

Our five-point preview:

1) Congratulations to “The Mosh Pit Kid” for just vacuuming up the intimidating vibes surrounding the NXT Women’s Champion? Can Ripley’s next feud be with this nickname?

2) Which wrestler from that Fight Club Pro show in Japan would you most want Tozawa to bring back with him to 205 Live? Meiko Satomura returning to WWE to beat up cruiserweights seems like the obvious answer, but hear me out: Jun Kasai had a match earlier this year that turned into a knife fight and I think bringing him over here could really shake up Wednesday nights on the WWE Network.

3) The Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander rematch should be really good, and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s the start of more in-ring activity for Rush in WWE beyond interference.

4) With Shafir and Duke debuting this week and Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair getting the blessing of Mr. McMahon himself to go after Ronda Rousey, it looks the Four Horsewomen of MMA vs. Four Horsewomen of NXT feud years in the making could actually happen tangibly soon. And in the more immediate future, we could easily get Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai [II] on a near-future TakeOver, a rematch from the good match in Stardom that reportedly got Baszler her WWE job. It’s a cool time for WWE women’s wrestling, is what I’m saying.

5) Okay, there’s just a straight-up cage match on NXT this week. That rules.

Okay, there's just a straight-up cage match on NXT this week. That rules.