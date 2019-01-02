WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 1/2/19

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9) (THEY TAPED SO MANY EPISODES OF THIS), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (domestic) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

By order of NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will go head-to-head against Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang in a Semifinals showdown to determine who will go to NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool and compete for the forthcoming NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Don’t miss back to back episodes of NXT UK today at 3 ET and 4 ET on WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Next week on WWE 205 Live, the first two matches to determine who will enter the Fatal 4-Way Match against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy at Royal Rumble take place as Kalisto battles Lio Rush and Drew Gulak takes on Akira Tozawa.

And for NXT:

Relive NXT’s most momentous matches and shocking moments from the past 12 months, plus watch Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno in a rematch from TakeOver: WarGames and hear all about the Year-End Awards, on a special two-hour 2018 Year in Review.

Our five-point preview:

1) Jinny vs. Candy Floss is happening and my money’s on Jinny, but if I saw this in real life (which I think could happen in any nightlife-heavy area on the West Coast after 2 A.M.) Floss would be my wildcard pick.

2) Mustache Mountain seems like the slam dunk pick for the first NXT UK Tag Team Champions or at least the first people to fall short of the championship, Toni Storm style.

3) Will Lio Rush be Cruiserweight Champion by the end of 2019? I honestly think he’ll win the purple belt before Bobby Lashley wins any title in his current WWE run.

4) The nominees for the NXT Year End awards, the child (?) of the dearly departed (?) Slammies will be announced today. More than finding out who wins, I’m interested in seeing if anyone campaigns as hard as the Iconics did last year. (Maybe Lacey Evans?)

5) Kassius Ohno, if you could get it together that would be cool because I want to see you and Riddle wrestle for real and I’m too lazy to look up an Evolve match from two years ago right now (and also 2018 2019 Matt Riddle > 2016 Matt Riddle.)

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!