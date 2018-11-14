WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 11/14/18

I think my mom watches this British detective show.

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

The whirlwind world of NXT UK is about to move to the next level with the promise of a major announcement. Plus, Ashton Smith against Wolfgang, and Trent Seven against Zack Gibson. Don’t miss back-to-back episodes of NXT UK, today at 3 and 4 p.m. ET on WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander looks to get back to his winning ways against the electrifying Lio Rush.

And at Full Sail University:

Before NXT TakeOver: WarGames II goes down, Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed ERA will face a member from the team of Pete Dunne, Ricochet & The War Raiders in a high-stakes main event for the WarGames advantage. Plus, Mia Yim takes on The EST of NXT.

Our five-point preview:

1) Trent Seven vs. Zack Gibson is a match that makes you think, “Wow, they really did just decide to put all the British indies on the WWE Network.”

2) I’ve never seen the debuting Tyson T-Bone wrestle before, but I am one billion percent sure this man (pictured below) should be moved up to the main roster immediately.

3) WWE previews Alexander vs. Rush as “Can Cedric Alexander silence Lio Rush?” which makes me hope/fear that Rush will talk as much during this as he does during Bobby Lashley matches.

4) A member of Team Wardunchet will face a member of The Undisputed ERA to answer the question of who will have “the numerical edge” in their War Games match. I have another question: can literally any character on either of these teams do basic math? I suspect not, but think a compelling argument could be made for Hanson only.

5) We’re all the winners of Yim vs. Belair. You guys, think about the next year of the NXT Women’s Division and get hyped!

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!