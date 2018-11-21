WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 11/21/18

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

Don’t miss a moment of the action when the aggressive Rhea Ripley battles feisty Xia Brookside and Toni Storm looks to rock out against the White Witch Isla Dawn. Back-to-back episodes of WWE NXT stream today at 3 ET and 4 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, after celebrating the birth of his child, Gran Metalik returns to action and sets his sights on the thorn in The Lucha House Party’s side, TJP. Plus, who will be the next to challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy?

And at Full Sail University:

As the smoke of NXT TakeOver: WarGames II clears, tension still billows around the black-and-gold brand. After the chaos that surrounded Aleister Black’s emphatic return, Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae are finally set to throw down in a match that has retribution written all over it.

Our five-point preview:

1) We’ve got the 2018 Mae Young Classic: Non-American Anglosphere Countries Only Remix going on, and everyone in it very much could be an Evil Ex in a gender-swapped version of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. (Or an all-WLW version, etc. You get what I’m getting at.)

2) At NXT TakeOver: War Games, Johnny Gargano fell to a Scottish leather-enthusiast. Will Candice LeRae continue to do the same things as her husband but on a smaller scale against Nikki Cross?

3) New NXT big boy and main-roster-vignette-having NXT big boy Keith Lee and Lars Sullivan are advertised separately for matches against opponents… but what if they’re really just going to hoss-fight each other?

4) Murphy’s possible next contenders are listed as Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, or Mustafa Ali again, but I think it should be Drake Maverick in a desperate move to restore his dignity in a post-AOPPee world.

5) TJP (with Maria and Mike Kanellis) is on a mask-stealing tear against Lucha House party on 205 Live and Randy Orton is on one against Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. Coincidence? Or could this be setting up a dirtbag stable for the ages that could include Orton dabbing after an RKO? Also, Rey Mysterio did say he wanted to do a new LWO is he came back to WWE! I’m entertaining this theory to make two mask-disrespect-based storylines more interesting to watch.

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!