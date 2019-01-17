The Best and Worst of NXT UK 1/16/19: Fully Taken Over

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool was a success, with Toni Storm winning the Women’s Championship from Rhea Ripley, James Drake and Zack Gibson beating Mustache Mountain to become the inaugural Tag Team Champions, and Walter surprising a victorious Pete Dunne at the end of the show.

Click here to watch the show on WWE Network. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from January 16, 2019.