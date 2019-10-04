The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 10/3/19: The Gory Truth

Last time in the last Best and Worst of NXT UK: Trent Seven fought Noam Dar, and Jordan Devlin let his opinion be known.

If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from October 3, 2019.

