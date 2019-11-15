The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 11/13/19: Strange Interlude

Best: Best Not Miss

As I before, I was honestly hoping to get a little more buildup for Xia Brookside before she actually got in the ring with Kay Lee Ray, but once it happened this match was actually great. Xia’s very young and still feels like she’s at the very beginning of a career, but she’s already quite good. What made this match work was that Kay Lee had already dismissed her young challenger, but then got much more trouble from her than she was expecting, and had to adjust on the fly to having a real match with a real opponent.

This was the week that it was really driven home for me how much I like Kay Lee Ray as a wrestler, when my reaction to the Women’s WarGames Match that NXT Domestic is planning went from “Sure, that should be good,” to “Okay, now I’m excited” with the addition of Ray. Rhea Ripley is an intimidating powerhouse, but Kay Lee Ray is a perfect dastardly villain. She doesn’t need to be the biggest or the strongest, because she’s deceptively dangerous. She’s a snake, and it’s great.

Xia got to show off a lot in this match, and it’s easy to believe that (assuming this brand isn’t going anywhere) she’ll be NXT UK Women’s Champion in a couple of years, and a good one. But Kay Lee Ray is Champion right now, and she’s a great one. Xia gave her more of a run for her money than she was expecting, but once Kay Lee caught her with a superkick and then hit the Gory Bomb, Xia’s dreams were over for today.

Worst: Lower Card All-Stars

Travis Banks and Ligero had a pretty great match, actually, it’s just that I don’t have much attention left for them. They already fought to a few weeks ago, so this was their attempt to resolve things once and for all (which they did not). Travis Banks can be pretty great when he has a worthwhile opponent. But Ligero, the English boy who dreamed of being a Luchador, is not that opponent. Neither, to be frank, is Joseph Conners, who interrupted this match after almost ten minutes to attack both men, although he attacked Ligero first behind the ref’s back, enabling Banks to technically get the win.

Joseph Conners then grabbed a mic and cut a Dolph Ziggler promo about how he’s been overlooked and not gotten what he deserves. I’m no fan of Ziggler, but at least when he says this stuff you can look at Ziggler’s WWE career and say okay, that kind of makes sense. It does almost seem like Ziggler could have been a big star but never quite got the chance. Joseph Conner just sounds delusional talking like that. Maybe that’s the point, but it doesn’t make me want to watch anyone wrestle him. Your mileage may vary of course.