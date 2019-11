Last time in the last Best and Worst of NXT UK: A-Kid debuted and was saved from a beating by Tyler Bate, and Jordan Devlin put away Bomber Dave Mastiff. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from November 7, 2019.