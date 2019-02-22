The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 2/20/19: Hard Knocks And Unbreakable Locks

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Mia Yim faced Jinny, and Wolfgang unsuccessfully challenged Pete Dunne.

Worst: One Unit Of Wrestling Storytelling

I really like Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, but they feel thrown together. They’re both likable guys with fun gimmicks, and that feels like the entire basis of their tag team. Other than people who were active on NXT US, like Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch, it often feels like the NXT UK roster is too new to have any real character complexity. For some reason it’s worse in the tag division. You have a bunch of babyface teams who are adorably quirky boy heroes, and then you have a bunch of heel teams made up of the biggest, meanest men who came directly from the dankest pub just to kick the arses of any quirky boy heroes they can find. The Coffeys of Gallus are a perfect example.

They’re not bad wrestlers. Everyone in this match is a good wrestler. Just about everybody in NXT UK is pretty good, as far as wrestling goes. It’s just that when I see two huge guys with big beards beating up two much smaller guys who have cultivated Looks, I feel like I’m watching something I’ve seen before. I feel like all of these characters need to stew a little longer. Let some of the cute boys go bad, and some of the nasty guys become heroes. Maybe I’m wrong, but that’s just how I felt after this match.