The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 2/20/20: No Two Scotsmen

Best and Worst of NXT UK from February 20, 2020.

Worthy Of What Exactly? Just to lay my cards on the table, I still don’t think Joseph Conners is going to be a thing. Nothing against the guy, but in terms of the UK roster he’s not as good as the best guys, he’s not as weird a character as the weirdest characters, and he’s know where near as charming as the most charismatic performers. He is, at best, a good hand. But that’s not a bad thing, in the grand scheme. Tyler Bate can’t just cycle between WALTER, Jordan Devlin, and Noam Dar for recognizable heel opponents. You need guys like Conners so guys like Bate can have a little feud that leads to a decent match on a random Thursday, without needing it to be a TakeOver-worthy epic. I’m literally explaining Wrestling Booking 101, and I apologize, but what I guess I’m getting to is that this is an excellent match and probably the best of Conners’ NXT UK career, but I don’t need it to lead to some big next step in the elevation of Joseph Conners. Everybody’s favorite Big Strong Boy Tyler Bate has a solid 12-minute showing against a creepy tall guy, and that’s plenty for now. Although, while I’m here, maybe you don’t need quite so many camera cuts during matches? Just because this is one of the last pre-taped weekly WWE shows doesn’t mean you need to show off how much editing you have time for.

Jinny Abides When former henchwoman Jazzy Gabert refused Jinny’s orders a weeks ago, we all expected to lead to a feud with Jinny and a babyface run for Jazzy. Instead, Jazzy just left the company. Jazzy seems to have five or six other careers in Germany and will be just fine, but it was a huge blow to Jinny. She basically spent 2019 with her wagon hitched to the Alpha Female, and now she has to rebrand as a solo heel without even an attention-grabbing feud leading out of the team-up. That effort begins in this episode, with Jinny climbing atop the Commentary Table to talk about how she’s accustomed to being treated. When Jazzy came in it was sold as if Jinny had personally hired her, so it actually works perfectly now to have Jinny say that Jazzy was fired for insolence, and “her career is over.” Jinny teases the idea that she might at some point hire another enforcer, but for right now she wants everything to be about her. We’ll see where that leads, but a feud with Aoife Valkyrie might be a good start. Eventually I’d love to see Jinny challenge KLR for the Women’s Championship, but I realize that’s a heel-vs-heel situation and not necessarily very likely. With Aoife debuting, more new women’s roster members on deck, and the KLR/Toni Storm rivalry being (hopefully) resolved once and for all with their I Quit Match next week, this feels like the start of a new era for the NXT UK women’s division, and I’m excited to see where that leads. The Tyranny Of Casual Dismissiveness We’re used to seeing “Ring General” WALTER acting like a military leader in in-ring segments with the rest of Imperium, but I really love him as a polite but snobbish asshole heel on his own. The way he’s like “I get it, you’re doing your friend a favor” about Johnny Saint and Sid Scala giving Bomber Dave Mastiff a title shot against him is pretty funny, and I love the way he dismisses Mastiff’s talent in comparison to his own and Mastiff’s just kind of amused by the whole thing. Mastiff’s quiet confidence is a very likable part of him, and works for a character like his much better than being outspoken in his own defence ever would. It’s just kind of a shame that it can only lead directly to a defeat at WALTER’s chop-happy hands. Bomber Dave Mastiff is already at the top of my list of NXT UK guys I’d love to see hold a title but never actually expect it to happen, but I want them to prove me wrong. I know they won’t with this match, but there might be other chances down the road.