WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: The Grizzled Young Veterans defended their titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Walter faced Kassius Ohno, and Tyler Bate fought Jack Gallagher.

Click here to watch the show on WWE Network. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want. And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from March 6, 2019.