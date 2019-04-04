The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 4/4/19: Scottish Witch Fight, Afternoon Delight

WWE

Last week on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: A wild Piper Niven appeared, Xia Brookside looked great in a loss to Rhea Ripley, and Jordan Devlin and Mark Andrews beat the ever-living hell out of each other.

the Best and Worst of NXT UK from April 4, 2019.

Best: Skyrockets in Flight

Okay, I’m pretty much in on Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan at this point. The whole thing where Amir wants Kenny to dance with him and Kenny isn’t comfortable with that is actually a pretty fun angle for a odd couple tag team, and this match really demonstrates what they’re capable of in the ring. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel are pretty great too, as big nasty heels go, although I’m never sure if their aesthetic choices are a little fascist, or if I’m judging that unfairly because Marcel’s German.

In any case, this was a great match between two little flippy guys and two big scary guys, and they all played their roles to perfection. It’s alway fun when the smaller guys take to the sky and the bigger guys pluck them out of the air like it’s nothing, and these two teams are great at that sort of thing. Amir was the face in peril for a big chunk of this match, but then his agility saved him when he dodge Aichner, causing the big Italian to fly out of the ring and giving Amir time to tag Kenny. The match ended when Aichner attempted a slightly awkward suplex on Williams, and Williams countered it into a roll-up. Watching Amir and Kenny win against these monsters makes them feel like the heroes they should be. One by one and two by two, the UK roster wins me over.