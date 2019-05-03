The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 5/1/19: An Irish Ace Foresees His Death

WWE

Last week on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster took on their friends Moustache Mountain in the main event.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from May 1, 2019.

Interestingly, Mansoor wrestled on both NXT UK and regular NXT this week. As Brandon said over in his recap, Mansoor’s loss to Dominik Dijakovic at Full Sail helped establish him as a legit part of the roster. Here in the UK division (as taped at Axxess in NYC), he’s not part of the roster at all, and his match against Travis Banks mostly felt like filler set up to give the Kiwi Buzzsaw a win against somebody who we all knew would lose. Still, Mansoor is a good wrestler at the end of the day, so it could have been a lot worse.

Best: Building Characters

Watching Xia Brookside’s backstage promo this week, I was initially confused as to why it seemed so immature and slightly off-kilter and YouTube-esque. Then I remembered that Xia is practically a child. She’s only 20, and barely looks that old. So actually, yes, let Xia be the blue-haired Post-Millennial she is, and don’t mess with it. Let youth be her gimmick while it can be.

Similarly, Nina Samuels’ video leaned way into her theatrical roots and campy “drama kid” pretensions, which honestly worked better for me than attempts to build her character have in the past. Broadly speaking, I’m all about character-building. Exaggerate who these people are, and then sell us on those exaggerated versions. Considering this episode aired on Beltaine, I was a little disappointed there wasn’t a segment of Isla Dawn burning someone alive in her giant wicker man, but maybe we’ll get that in time for Midsummer.