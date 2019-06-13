The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 6/12/19: Wolfe Pack

WWE

Last time in the last Best and Worst of NXT UK: Travis Banks won a Fatal Four-Way to become Number One Contender to the WWE UK Championship, Kay Lee Ray dominated, and Gallus beat down the Hunt for no particular reason.

Click here to watch the show on WWE Network. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want. And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from June 12, 2019.