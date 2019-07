WWE

Last time in the last Best and Worst of NXT UK: Mark Andrews fought Kassius Ohno, Xia Brookside tried to get a fair shot against Jinny, and the tag team half of Imperium beat up some guys. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from July 24, 2019.