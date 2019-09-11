The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 9/11/19: Opportunity Nox

Last time in the last Best and Worst of NXT UK: NXT TAKEOVER CARDIFF!!! Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster won the Tag Team Titles, Kay Lee Ray won the Women’s Championship, and Tyler Bate really went hard at WALTER but ultimately came up short. Also, Cesaro was there! If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from September 11, 2019.