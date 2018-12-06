The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 11/21 & 11/27/18: Rip ‘Em

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: The tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women’s Champion began, “Tyson T-Bone” debuted and picked a fight with the biggest guy on the roster, and Jordan Devlin taught me that it’s okay to hate Ligero.

Note: I got a little behind on these reports thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday and NXT UK dropping two new episodes every week, so we’re going to do four episodes this week and the same next week. Then it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming. Thanks! SO MANY WRESTLINGS.

And now, the catch-up edition of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, covering episodes nine through twelve, originally aired on November 21 and November 28, 2018.