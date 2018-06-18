WWE

There is a very good argument that WWE NXT has become not only the place for the company’s best wrestling, but that it’s the best wrestling promotion in the world.

Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago was another example of the incredible talent in NXT, as well as the promotion’s ability to deliver tremendous matches with staggering consistency. NXT is at once Triple H’s vanity project and his masterpiece, and it has expanded from just being a breeding ground for the main roster’s future talent to a legitimate star-making enterprise.

So, Monday afternoon’s announcement from WWE that it was launching a new NXT UK series that would look to tap into the well of talent in the United Kingdom and Ireland came as very exciting news. WWE announced eight live taping events will take place over the next few months, beginning on July 28 and 29 at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge, with two nights of tapings in August, October, and November in Birmingham, Plymouth, and Liverpool respectively.