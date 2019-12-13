NXT UK’s Piper Niven Has Been Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

Piper Niven is one of the most over women in NXT UK, and probably in line to become their Women’s Champion before too much longer. In fact, she has a Triple Threat for that title coming up at TakeOver Cardiff in January, against current champ Kay Lee Ray and previous champ Toni Storm. However, not everything is going great for Piper, as she just revealed some unfortunate medical news on Twitter, although she seems to be in good spirits about it.



Who’s got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell’s Palsy? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/p9ENcPlqYk — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019

Niven is suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in facial muscles, often partially paralyzing one side of the face. It can make the affected side appear to droop, which is particularly noticeable in the eyelid and one side of the mouth. The exact cause is unknown, and there isn’t precisely a cure, although there are treatments that can lessen the effects and duration. The condition usually clears up within a matter of months, although physical therapy can be required to keep the facial muscles fully functional.

In any case, Niven is not letting the condition get her down, at least based on her tweets.

On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people’s eyebrow for the first time in my life so there’s that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GzB3NwUqHr — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019

Oh always! 😁 I’ve already got a full heel turn planned out, cool eye patches, a cape and maybe even some kind of Mr Bigglesworth cat! https://t.co/bj3BM337d4 — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019

The Pros of Bell’s Palsy number 1: Am I making a weird face at you?

Is my palsy just acting up? Good luck finding out 😏 Also this is my emoji now, cause thats what my face does 😏 — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019

She was also offered words of encouragement by wrestling’s most famous Bell’s palsy survivor, AEW announcer Jim Ross:

You look great, young lady! Bell’s palsy is just another bump in the road for you.

I’ve had it three times and our only option is to fight through it. Stay positive. You have a bright future. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/F3XV4jgaYt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 13, 2019

We don’t know how bad Piper’s particular case is, but hopefully it won’t keep her out of the aforementioned TakeOver match, or otherwise derail her very promising NXT UK push.