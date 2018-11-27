Here’s Why Indie Wrestling Star WALTER Signed With NXT UK

RPW

Yesterday’s report that NXT UK talent will not be able to wrestle for non-WWE affiliated independent promotions in the future was followed by another big development for Full Sail’s sibling across the pond, the signing of Austrian independent wrestling star WALTER. Wrestling fans keeping up with the Ringkampf big man and/or the moves WWE has been making in Europe didn’t have much reason to be surprised.

It had looked likely that Walter would sign with a big promotion for a while. Walter wrestled at WrestleMania Axxess this year, faced Adam Cole for the NXT North American Championship at EVOLVE 107, and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside visited the wXw Wrestling Academy in Germany, where Walter is the head coach. It also seemed like New Japan Pro Wrestling might be courting Walter after he played a high-profile role in their Strong Style Evolved UK cross-promotional shows with RevPro and was part that company’s world championship picture with Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki.