Velveteen Dream Is Reportedly Injured For Real

Last night on NXT, there was a whole storyline about the Undisputed Era trying to intimidate Tommaso Ciampa by revealing a video saved to a USB drive that showed them beating up the Velveteen Dream. Later in the show, William Regal revealed that because of his injuries from that beating, Dream won’t be able to take part in his announced NXT North American Championship rematch with Roderick Strong that was supposed to happen next week, so that match became a triple threat between Strong, Keith Lee, and Dominic Dijakovic. The question of Dream’s status and whether or not his injury was entirely kayfabe was left open by the episode.