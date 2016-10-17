On Sunday night, suspended WWE Superstar Paige got in the ring in Puerto Rico to propose to her boyfriend, the former Alberto Del Rio. Alberto “El Presidente” accepted enthusiastically, and now the President of Combate Americas will soon have a First Lady. Unfortunately, some people who are very close to Paige aren’t lining up to be the first to fling rice.
Her father, Ricky Knight, took to Facebook on Monday to make a very succinct post (which he says is his final word on the matter) about his unhappiness with the situation. That post has now been deleted, but it read as follows:
Putting his out there then saying no more,about it to anyone I am totally against my daughter marrying that man statement over
On that post, Paige’s brother, Roy (who you may remember from supporting Paige in defiance of her suspension), made the following two comments, which are also pretty clear in his feelings about his sister’s engagement:
Hope your ok dad,,silly girl,,the truth will come out stay strong bud,hate seeing my family hurt
I will add I love my sister more than everything but grrrr X
So basically, things are going great! There is no comment from Paige’s mother Sweet Saraya yet, but I imagine she’ll get around to it once she stops cursing and throwing things.
Meanwhile, on Alberto’s side, Pro Wrestling Sheet contacted his (ex?) wife’s lawyer to see whether Del Rio’s divorce has been finalized, and, well …
“No. They are far from it at this stage.
“Of course, Paige should watch carefully how Alberto is denying and treating his current wife and the mother of his children in this divorce. History repeats itself.”
Okay, good. Good. Yes, everything is going perfectly fine and absolutely nothing about this is worrisome. Have a great Monday, everyone!
I keep hearing “Crazy Train” playing in my head every time I read about these two.
Because she’s British?
Funny, now I’m hearing Trick Daddy’s “Let’s Go” when I see these two.
I hear Kim but with the genders reversed
It’s wrong to judge those in love, however, on past evidence with Alberto and Paige it’s hard not too
I just kinda shrug my shoulders. It’s their business and I don’t care much. The only thing that really sucks from a fan perspective is that Paige’s WWE career is probably headed for “future endeavors”, given the wellness tests she’s been failing and rumors issues.
All that said, yeah, looking from an outside perspective it doesn’t look like anything that will end happy.
True dat, I want to see her reach the potential that she promised as a fan
I’m actually not sure that it’s wrong to judge those in love. She’s an adult, she gets to make these choices…But some choices don’t get automatic support. I’ll spin up a “straw man” from my life for fun as I don’t know enough about these two(though the relatives may)– if your sister is dating someone who takes a lot of steroids who’s known for violent outbursts, you are right to have some concerns.
I bet that wedding will be A Day To Remember! wait
No way guys, this is totally gonna last forever! She got a TATTOO of his NAME! That always means tru luv 4-lyfe
Oh shit they’re doomed.
Del rio ruins everything.
I’m hoping for a baby half Mexican baby girl. Paige+Latin. Then twenty years down the line, “ESTA ES MI CASA!”
gotta side with the fam on this one
Has she met the kids?
$20 says he no-shows the wedding
Just had to stifle a laugh, and hope no one in the office noticed. Well played. +1000
Who would get Ricardo in the hypothetical divorce?