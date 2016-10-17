Paige’s Family Members Are Not Happy About Her Engagement To Alberto Del Rio

#WWE
10.17.16 2 years ago 18 Comments

On Sunday night, suspended WWE Superstar Paige got in the ring in Puerto Rico to propose to her boyfriend, the former Alberto Del Rio. Alberto “El Presidente” accepted enthusiastically, and now the President of Combate Americas will soon have a First Lady. Unfortunately, some people who are very close to Paige aren’t lining up to be the first to fling rice.

Her father, Ricky Knight, took to Facebook on Monday to make a very succinct post (which he says is his final word on the matter) about his unhappiness with the situation. That post has now been deleted, but it read as follows:

Putting his out there then saying no more,about it to anyone I am totally against my daughter marrying that man statement over

On that post, Paige’s brother, Roy (who you may remember from supporting Paige in defiance of her suspension), made the following two comments, which are also pretty clear in his feelings about his sister’s engagement:

Hope your ok dad,,silly girl,,the truth will come out stay strong bud,hate seeing my family hurt

I will add I love my sister more than everything but grrrr X

So basically, things are going great! There is no comment from Paige’s mother Sweet Saraya yet, but I imagine she’ll get around to it once she stops cursing and throwing things.

Meanwhile, on Alberto’s side, Pro Wrestling Sheet contacted his (ex?) wife’s lawyer to see whether Del Rio’s divorce has been finalized, and, well …

“No. They are far from it at this stage.

“Of course, Paige should watch carefully how Alberto is denying and treating his current wife and the mother of his children in this divorce. History repeats itself.”

Okay, good. Good. Yes, everything is going perfectly fine and absolutely nothing about this is worrisome. Have a great Monday, everyone!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOPAIGEWWE

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP