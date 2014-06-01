Here’s your official With Leather WWE Payback 2014 open discussion thread, featuring the funniest fans on the Internet making jokes about the third identical WWE show in a row. If you saw WrestleMania 30 and Extreme Rules, put them together. It’s Payback, and payback is a … something.
WWE Payback 2014 Card:
– Hair vs. Mask Match: Hornswoggle (with 3MB) vs. El Torito (with Los Matadores)
1. Big E vs. Rusev (with Lana)
2. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Alicia Fox
3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bad News Barrett (c) vs. Rob Van Dam
4. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro
5. Last Man Standing Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
6. No Holds Barred Elimination Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) vs. Evolution (Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton)
The 10 best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Payback column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
Guys, I checked out after Daniel Bryan kept the title he can’t defend and after Stephanie realized that she shouldn’t have down a 64oz Big Gulp right before being slapped on a PPV.
I just didn’t care about John Cena winning again.
I just didn’t care about Evolution.
Sorry.
John Cena finally getting that push we’ve all been waiting for. He deserves it. He’s been entertaining as hell.
Sorry just finished watched Survivor Series from 2003. How was Payback?
I figured out Bo Dallas’s gimmick. He has the sports almanac from Back to the Future. He’s begging us to Bo-lieve him, because he really does have all the answers.
I want all the characters getting in. Who’s the professor?
Well than obviously Cesaro spinned the DeLorean too fast and it got 2.42 Jiggawatts and ended up in 2085.
False.
The sports almanac in BTTF only went up to the year 2000.
Wait how does this involve Jack Swagger?
Cena might as well have pulled out a tour bus windshield with “GLASS CEILING” emblazoned on it in block letters and crashed it onto Bray’s head.
It should be Macho Man/Miss. Elizabeth but it’ll probably be Triple H/Steph because of course
If we’re talking strictly kayfabe, I agree. But otherwise… Macho Man/Elizabeth is a pretty uncomfortable thing to put too high, judging by the stories.
Your name is Leakee!
roman…reigns.
YOUR NAME IS LEAKEE!
ROMAN…REIGNS!
Can’t wait for the Grumblelord’s Alicia Fox pc impersonation.
Alicia is holding her own press conference!
Nice.
Really hoping Brie Bella secretly returns as La Locale.
You know, for a joke, that makes a ton of sense. Brie’s problem has always been that she can’t come across as likable as a character, almost solely due to her terrible acting and awful wrestling voice. Put her in a mask and get her to do more suicide dives and she’d actually be pretty damn entertaining. The Dragonness, whatever.
So far the press conferences are rivaling the actual endings of the matches
Nikki you shouldve told John you were married before the wedding. Now you’re gone too without Brie.
His name was HHH and he stood at Gjallerbru. It was not enough.
Guessing the replay won’t show the messed panties.
Up the back of her dress of a zip/seam that’s in a shinier material than the rest. I’m fairly sure that when she runs away it’s her big-ass booty that casts a shadow on this seam (as the lights are way up in the stadium) that makes it look like she gon’ wee wee.
lol, that’s a shadow….right?
Photo Evidence: [thewrestlinganswer.com]
I saw it, as well, BigJohn.
I might have imagined it, but after Steph fled the ring, there was a shot of her at the Tron with what, I swear, looked like a huge wet stain on the ass end of that turquoise tourniquet.
Wait… messed panties?
What did i miss!
The turquoise tatas are back!
Decided to watch the 97 rumble match before the replay. The legacies that fill the ring within the first ~13 minutes are astounding.
Heyman is killing Sheamus in this PC.
So great.
Heyman: “Sheamus needs to quit being an Irishman, instead he should become a Frenchman.”
Genuine laughter at “I think Sheamus should stop calling himself an Irishman”.
I look forward to Sheamus shitting in Heyman’s American Tourister for calling him French.
+1 to Cesaro for keeping a straight face.
Heyman: The man says he’s coming for a fight. So fight. Let’s fight. … Let’s not end the first match of the PPV with a diva critical.
Wow, Alex Riley is straight burying the Bo gimmick on live TV.
This Bo presser is awesome.
I love this.
WTF, we can’t get the entire Shield press conference, but we get a Bo? Bo’s great, but I wanted more Ambrose!
How else would you get to Know more Bo?
Bo-wkward!
Bless Bo’s heart. Crushed that he couldnt have a hard fought match with Kofi.
The Demon Gentleman!!!! God, I hope that’s not the only time that gets said.
And the KIngs put the final burn on Mr. Brooks.
Bo Dallas was right.
Good.
“Sucks that there’s already a T-shirt that says that”
The look Reigns gave Ambrose after that… holy shit, lol.
i didnt hear him, what did he say?
Dean, Roman Reigns isn’t putting up with your smart-ass comments.
guys! Dean with head down is our best/worst thumbnail
Dean laying his head down only to pop back up to say something then lay back down is great.
I want them to make this a running thing until, eventually, he’s fully asleep at the press conference and occasionally wakes up just to mumble something random before going back to sleep.
“You don’t stand for anything, you don’t fall for anything.” – John Cenietzsche
LOL, Ambrose. I’m just gonna rest my head now. Fuck your cameras.
STOP IT! LOOK AT AMBROSE!
F yes Shield press conference!
LOL @ Dean!
Cena: Bray Wyatt has a bright and, possibly, championship future here in the WWE. But what I hope Bray learns from tonight is that LOLCenaWins.
‘Swoggle should come back and close out this interview for Cena.
DONE!
These post match interviews. Aren’t that bad….
I believe we will see each other in the ring again, and I’ll probably fail to make him into something then as well.
WWE press conference…..I guess that means no one is covering the hockey game.
Cena totally botched the “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything” line.
Wait wait wait hornswaggle was in 2 movies??????
Muppets and the new Leprichan reboot
Apparently so.
Cena. Head in the oven. Cena. Head in the oven. Cena. Head in the oven.
Bray Wyatt’s the new Undertaker, in that we can all remember when Hulk Hogan beat Undertaker three times in a row on major PPVs.
David Bautista. The fans have great contempt for you, welcome to the Boo Lantern Corps.
One of the members of the Shield will become the corporate champion. The Shield vs. Cena vs. Wyatts vs Usos vs Orton in the MITB. Bet Ambrose wins the MITB and cashes it on Bryan the next night on Raw.
What are you betting?
10 bucks
Hornswoggle is actually kind of funny…in a really sad way.
It’s Always Sunny in WWE: Reigns is the looks, Ambrose is the brains, Rollins is the WILD CARD