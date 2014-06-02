Here are your quick and dirty, editorial free WWE Payback 2014 results. The show was headlined by a no holds barred six-man elimination tag team match between Evolution and The Shield.
WWE Payback 2014 Results:
1. El Torito defeated Hornswoggle. This was a mask vs. hair match on the PPV pre-show. Hornswoggle pulled off El Torito’s mask during the match, but Torito had on a second mask underneath. Torito got the pin, and Hornswoggle was forced to let Torito and Los Matadores shave his head.
2. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) defeated Cesaro. Cesaro swung Sheamus with a giant swing, but Sheamus kinda-sorta no-sold it and small packaged Cesaro to retain the championship.
3. Rybaxel defeated Cody Rhodes and Goldust. Ryback pinned Cody Rhodes after countering a Disaster Kick into Shell Shocked. After the match, Cody said that Goldust deserved a better tag team partner.
4. Rusev defeated Big E. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade.
– Kofi Kingston vs. Bo Dallas was announced, but never (really) happened. Kane showed up and beat up Kingston, tombstone piledriving him. After the attack, Bo told Kofi he’d be back and better than ever in no time, should he choose to Bo-lieve.
5. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bad News Barrett (c) defeated Rob Van Dam. Barrett countered a split-legged moonsault and hit the Bad News Bullhammer Elbow for the three.
6. Last Man Standing Match: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt. Cena put Wyatt through an equipment box (I don’t know what to call it) with an Attitude Adjustment, then turned another box over on top of him and stood on it to keep Wyatt down for 10.
– Stephanie McMahon brought out Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the hopes that she’d get Bryan’s title belts and fire Brie. Instead, Brie called her a bitch, quit, and slapped her in the face. Brie and Bryan chanted yes while Stephanie ran away.
7. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) defeated Alicia Fox. Paige tapped out Alicia to the modified Scorpion Crosslock.
8. No Holds Barred Six-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: The Shield defeated Evolution. Seth Rollins pinned Batista after a spear from Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose pinned Randy Orton following a headlock driver onto a steel chair. Roman Reigns hit a spear on Triple H to win the match.
….it doesn’t sound TERRIBLE, I guess. I mean, outside of John Cena winning because OF COURSE HE DID.
Also, in before Brandon points out that Brie quit, THEN slapped Stephanie, which means that Stephanie should have her arrested and blackmail Bryan into giving up the belts he should have given up in the first place because he’s injured.
In the story line it makes sense. But like the Cena/Wyatt feud, the story here makes NO sense.
I’m pretty sure that the story is that Bryan’s completely fine vacating the title if it’s what the people want, he just doesn’t want to physically give the belts to Stephanie because that’s exactly what she wants.
The story is stupid. Stephanie clearly wants him to turn over the titles, and everyone (Bryan and the fans) knows that’s what she wants. So why not just strip him? Her kayfabe reason is basically that she doesn’t want to be seen as the bad guy who stripped him of the title, but if everyone already sees her that way, why does she care? Plus, at this point, she’s more or less forcing his hand to do it anyway.
Also stupid is any time, anyone ever tells a boss, “You can’t fire me; I quit.” I’d love to see Steph say, “Well, we were going to offer you a nice severance package, but okaaaay….”
If Steph did outright strip DB of the title, it would rob her of the chance to humble him and make him look like a quitter in the eyes of the fans.
My point is that she’s already beyond the point of looking humble. Everyone knows she wants the belt off Bryan, so him giving it to her, and her doing a “I reluctantly accept” routine is not doing anything. She should’ve stripped him of it and gone with, “I’m doing this because the fans deserve a fighting champion. I’m doing this for you, #WWEUniverse!” Of course, that would be her phony voice that she does so well, but it would be a great story when he’s able to wrestle again that they make him work through the ranks again. “You already had your chance, Daniel. Now, you have to start at the bottom and work your way up again.” I mean, it’s obvious they’re just treading water now, hoping he can wrestle in a few weeks.
I dont get the last match ending. It was no holds barred, so does that mean it didnt matter who the legal man was? So why were they having tags and distractions like a tag match? I didint mind the ending so much, however the way they handled the end was confusing to me.
*Also I would have thought the less experienced team to forget/no go for the pin when it was 3 on1. But they are putting over the Shield so I get why they did it.
The legal man still has to be the one to cover someone for a pin, and the other legal man is still the only person who can be pinned at a given time.
@TheDongerNeedsFood , if that’s the case then what TV shows ARE you allowed to discuss? Do you see people talking about Breaking Bad going “why do you care? It’s scripted?”…do you see people going into all the Game of Thrones threads saying “you know it’s all fake right? stop analyzing the stories”. When a character dies on one of those network dramas nobody runs into the discussion going “WAIT you guys he’s not really dead! He’s just an actor so why are we discussing this??”
Every TV show is fake and scripted. If you’re not allowed to discuss what’s going on on scripted shows, then Uproxx might as well shut itself down.
@Sentmerc – So did they forget last night? Or just didnt care?
It was a long match. I think they decided to work a regular tag match in the middle to get some regular tag match drama and a little break before they went back to the back-breaking shit. Yeah, it didn’t make sense if you were paying attention, but I think most were distracted when they dangled some steel chairs and kendo sticks back and forth.
Does the fact that HHH has been beaten decisively for the past three PPVs disprove the whole “Triple H buries the younger talent LOL” stuff. I think so.
I’d argue that it would’ve been disproven when he let Daniel Bryan go over him clean as a sheet, or hell, if you wanna get technical, the second that Triple H turned the WWE’s freaking developmental territory into the most watchable show of the week.
Sheamus/Cesaro was great, until the ending. Not only did Sheamus not sell the Swing at all, he won the match on a roll-up pin of all things. Not a bad match up to that point, but nothing special either.
I’m glad Cody/Goldust might finally have their breakup. I’m not sure why WWE has prolonged it this much. I’m also not sure why it went from Cody being an asshole to Goldust every time they lost, to him suddenly saying that he (Cody) is the reason they’re losing. Dumb.
Big E may have had the highlight of the night with his spear between the ropes on Rusev. That was nuts.
Can RVD go away now? Please? Glad BNB won, but another match that was pretty forgettable.
The Last Man Standing match was great, and I don’t really mind the box ending.
Not even sure how to react to the Stephanie/Bryan and Brie thing at this point. It was predictable as hell, and I’m not sure what they have planned for this.
Evolution/Shield was weird as hell. You knew as soon as Bluetista came out that the shit was gonna hit the fan.
The press conferences in the post show are great and I wish they’d give them more time. Paul Heyman is perfection, as usual.
Paul Heyman is the greatest thing on WWE TV. Dude seriously knows how to play it to perfection.
Didn’t see the post stuff of Payback, but Heyman absolutely killed it at the NXT Takeover Fallout show. Especially with Nattie, pure gold.
Something unique to Cena’s total domination in these fucking matches is they always do the cop out spot with his opponent where he has clearly lost the match but the ref hasn’t noticed or something (for instant tonight Wyatt was down for the 10 when the ref was distracted). Now traditionally this spot was designed to protect the face before taking a loss. Not with John Cena! He beats his opponent like 3 or 4 times in a match unofficially before sealing the deal and sounding the horns.
That is Cena’s M.O.: he’s given every out to lose but still wins.
“John Cena and Bray Wyatt’s stellar feud, which not only has elevated Wyatt to new heights and shown wrinkles of the Cena character fans have yet to see, needed a thrilling payoff in a story sense.”
Just back from the event and I found it to be great, in all honestly. But I realise that’s the haze of the live experience. Besides, not having the commentary double the quality alone.
I was there too. It was pretty awesome, but thinking back on it I’m not sure if I would have liked it while watching from home.
I was trying to keep up with the PPV while I was at an indie show and I didn’t notice any mentions of Renee. Was she on it at all?
So we all agree that Wyatt is the big winner from this show because this stupid feud is over. I mean, there’s no way they can continue this AGAIN…right…?
I think it’s a Best of 9 series.
Best of 21 continuous Falls Count Anywhere match that’s ongoing until SummerSlam when John Cena tricks Bray Wyatt into going into a glass greenhouse by telling him it’s “The Bayou” and makes the ceiling crash down on top of him.
Steph redefined the term “Back Bump”.
I appear to be one of the few people in the world who didn’t hate the ending to Sheamus/Cesaro. Had he sprung right back up and Brouge’d him, yes, bitch away. But I don’t think it completely blows suspension of disbelief that he can manage to grab Cesaro’s head and leverage him to the mat even while dizzy and tired. Maybe I just got used to seeing Bryan do it constantly on the indies but flash small packages for three never really bug me.
It wasnt bad, but it did seem cheap compared to the rest of the match. But then Im influenced by Paul Heyman, so theres that.
And you hit on a point there, had Bryan did it or someone his size(?) maybe there isnt any problem.
Bryan is kind of bullet proof.
I miss BNB’s rising podium