Here are your quick and dirty, editorial free WWE Payback 2014 results. The show was headlined by a no holds barred six-man elimination tag team match between Evolution and The Shield.

Be back here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of WWE Payback 2014 column.

WWE Payback 2014 Results:

1. El Torito defeated Hornswoggle. This was a mask vs. hair match on the PPV pre-show. Hornswoggle pulled off El Torito’s mask during the match, but Torito had on a second mask underneath. Torito got the pin, and Hornswoggle was forced to let Torito and Los Matadores shave his head.

2. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) defeated Cesaro. Cesaro swung Sheamus with a giant swing, but Sheamus kinda-sorta no-sold it and small packaged Cesaro to retain the championship.

3. Rybaxel defeated Cody Rhodes and Goldust. Ryback pinned Cody Rhodes after countering a Disaster Kick into Shell Shocked. After the match, Cody said that Goldust deserved a better tag team partner.

4. Rusev defeated Big E. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade.

– Kofi Kingston vs. Bo Dallas was announced, but never (really) happened. Kane showed up and beat up Kingston, tombstone piledriving him. After the attack, Bo told Kofi he’d be back and better than ever in no time, should he choose to Bo-lieve.

5. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bad News Barrett (c) defeated Rob Van Dam. Barrett countered a split-legged moonsault and hit the Bad News Bullhammer Elbow for the three.

6. Last Man Standing Match: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt. Cena put Wyatt through an equipment box (I don’t know what to call it) with an Attitude Adjustment, then turned another box over on top of him and stood on it to keep Wyatt down for 10.

– Stephanie McMahon brought out Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the hopes that she’d get Bryan’s title belts and fire Brie. Instead, Brie called her a bitch, quit, and slapped her in the face. Brie and Bryan chanted yes while Stephanie ran away.

7. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) defeated Alicia Fox. Paige tapped out Alicia to the modified Scorpion Crosslock.

8. No Holds Barred Six-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: The Shield defeated Evolution. Seth Rollins pinned Batista after a spear from Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose pinned Randy Orton following a headlock driver onto a steel chair. Roman Reigns hit a spear on Triple H to win the match.