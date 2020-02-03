WWE

WWE Reportedly Warned The NXT Roster Not To Talk To ‘Dirt Sheets’

by: Twitter

After the whole Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar kerfuffle in the wake of the Royal Rumble, backstage reports came out of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando that the trainees and NXT Superstars there were being told not to call out main roster WWE Superstars without approval.

Apparently some people within WWE were unhappy with the way that story came out, because Fightful is now reporting that WWE called a meeting before NXT TV at Full Sail Studios last Wednesday, at which talent were told they should not talk to “dirt sheets” and wrestling news websites.

The meeting also included a reminder that talent needs to show proof of health insurance, something WWE does not provide. This prompted one anonymous source to tell Fightful:

They reminded me that I’m a contractor, then tried to tell me who I couldn’t talk to, so here I am.

Obviously it’s in WWE’s interest to control what information leaks out from backstage at the Performance Center and elsewhere. On the other hand, it’s been clear more than once in the past that WWE uses “dirt sheets” when it serves them, whether to work the public for an angle, or just to disseminate the version of a story they want told. So it kind of seems like they don’t mind leaks to the dirt sheets, they just want them to come from the top rather than the bottom.

Pro Wrestling
The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 12/21/98: Whip It Good
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best And Worst Of WWE Super Smackdown 1/31/20: Super Depressing
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Friday Night Smackdown ‘Super Smackdown’ Results 1/31/20
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: ‘Super Smackdown’
by: FacebookTwitter
Former WCW Star Van Hammer Charged With DUI In A Hit-And-Run On A 5-Year Old Boy
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE’s Co-Presidents George Barrios And Michelle Wilson Have Been Forced Out As Stock Prices Plummet
by: FacebookTwitter
×