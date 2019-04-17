The Latest Signees To The WWE Performance Center Have Officially Arrived

04.17.19 6 mins ago

WWE

It seems like just yesterday we were writing up a new batch of recruits to the WWE Performance Center (it was in January) and already a new group has landed in their “Property Of” t-shirts. In contrast to the last relatively large class that included ACH, Trevor Lee, and Chelsea Green, this latest one, according to WWE’s official announcement, seems to be just three men: Shane Strickland, Kushida, and Humberto Garza.

Kushida’s inclusion in this class is the least surprising since his signing with WWE was known to NJPW fans soon after Wrestle Kingdom 13, he signed his NXT contract publicly on WrestleMania weekend, he was shown in the NXT TakeOver: New York audience, and has participated in other WWE Superstar activities. Though the previous decade or so of his career will almost definitely be summed up as “his work in Japan” on WWE programming, this announcement describes him as “one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top competitors.”

