New WWE Performance Center Arrivals Include Stars From Impact And ROH

Impact Wrestling

It’s a new year, and there’s a new class of hopeful future WWE Superstars arriving at the Performance Center in Orlando. Our friends at WrestlingInc have some inside info on who’s joining the PC at the beginning of February. The top of that list is Trevor Lee, former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. Lee made his final Impact TV appearance in their first episode of the year, where Killer Kross smashed a cinderblock against his head.