It’s a new year, and there’s a new class of hopeful future WWE Superstars arriving at the Performance Center in Orlando. Our friends at WrestlingInc have some inside info on who’s joining the PC at the beginning of February. The top of that list is Trevor Lee, former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. Lee made his final Impact TV appearance in their first episode of the year, where Killer Kross smashed a cinderblock against his head.
New WWE Performance Center Arrivals Include Stars From Impact And ROH
There are 3 comments
Good for ACH. Solid dude; deserves the best.
Excited for ACH and Trevor Lee. Wondering if Rachel Ellering gets to call herself Ellering and use the family name for backstory.
Do they have multiple videos where Sam Shaw looks around the PC for Christy Hemme?
